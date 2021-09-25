Incredible Pictures Of Earth's Horizon Captured By ISS At Night Go Viral; See Pics

The International Space Station (ISS) often takes to social media to mesmerise users with their incredible as well as insightful posts. Continuing with the trend, they posted some pictures of Earth's horizon taken at night. The post on Twitter shows four different pictures along with a link where one can find more such images. "The Earth's horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station [sic]," read the caption of the post. The International Space Station is a low-Earth-orbiting modular space station that serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory for a number of subjects including astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, etc. Besides, it is also ideal for testing spacecraft systems and equipment for potential long-duration trips to the Moon and Mars.

The latest post by the ISS is doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Thursday, September 23. As of now, it has garnered more than 9,000 likes and over 1,500 retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from the people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Beautiful views of our world from above. Too much light pollution though.....whatever did humanity do for 10 millennia prior to the advent of artificial light at night? How did humans survive? [sic]." "Thanks for the photographs. They’re awesome to see. But if I were there, onboard, the sight would be so indescribably beautiful that I’m sure time would stand still for a few moments! You guys have those moments all the time. WOW!! What a job to have! [sic]," wrote another. "Many thanks to allow us to dream over the hassle of the daily life on our planet Earth, expressed a third.

Have a look at the post here:

The Earth's horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station. More pix... https://t.co/K8uPD1QuLc pic.twitter.com/QKyIV9hcsz — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 23, 2021

Here are some reactions by users:

Beautiful views of our world from above. Too much light pollution though.....what ever did humanity do for 10 millennia prior to the advent of artificial light at night? How did humans survive? @IDADarkSky — Kevin Cleary (@cleary6876) September 23, 2021

Thanks for the photographs. They’re awesome to see. But if I were there, on board, the sight would be so indescribably beautiful that I’m sure time would stand still for a few moments!

You guys have those moments all the time. WOW!! What a job to have! — Linda Rae Haaheim (@HaaheimRae) September 23, 2021

Oh my goodness! Fantastic pictures! You are so lucky to look out your windows and see such spectacular views. — Mary Stepanski (@MaryStepanski) September 24, 2021

ISS shares mesmerising photos of aurora australis

It should be mentioned here that last month, the ISS took to Instagram to share some amazing photographs of the aurora australis which left the netizens in awe. "The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica”, read the caption of the post along with several hashtags. Aurora, also known as the northern lights, are commonly seen around the North or South Poles. They are lovely lights that can be seen in the sky on a frequent basis. They go by a variety of names depending on which hemisphere they belong to.

