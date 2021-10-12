'India Must Augment Tracking Capabilities & Protect Space Assets': NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that the country ought to augment tracking capabilities across geographies and the protection of space assets. The statement holds relevance against the development of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) that was launched on October 11 by PM Narendra Modi as an industry representing various stakeholders in the country's space domain, associating with members of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bharti Airtel, OneWeb, Tata Group's Nelco, Larsen and Toubro, MapMyIndia amongst others.

During the formal virtual launch of ISPA, PM Modi said that the government can no longer act as a handler for the country's Space sector but work as an enabler. Furthermore, he assured that the GoI is determined to lay out policies to help ensure innovation in the private space sector.

"ISRO's facilities will also be opened up to the private sector," PM Modi said during the launch.

Why is ISpA significant?

ISRO has been primarily at the centre of the country's progress in the space sector over the years. As in the US, several private sector entities both international and domestic, have taken interest in the country's space domain with space-based communication networks emerging.

How are space-based communications feasible?

Satellite communications have attracted various Indian and international companies as the next frontier to provide internet connectivity at the retail level. This includes SpaceX's StarLink, Sunil Bharti Mittal's OneWeb, Amazon's Project Kuiper, US satellites maker Hughes Communications, etc.

By late 2022, OneWeb is set to offer its high-speed, low latency connectivity services in India and globally. Furthermore, StarLink and Amazon are in talks with GoI for a license to offer satellite-based internet services. SpaceX narrated a plan to create a network of 12,000 satellites, of which 1,300 are sky-borne.

Why is satellite internet important?

Space industry experts suggest that satellite internet will be useful for broadband inclusion in hinterlands and sparsely populated locations where terrestrial networks have not reached.

Right now, however, satellite communication remains limited to use by corporates and institutions for emergency purposes, critical trans-continental communications and for connecting to remote areas with no connectivity. Until August 2021, the country had only 3 lakh satellite communications customers, compared to 45 lakhs in the US and 21 lakhs in the European Union.