ISRO Is All Set To Bring Its Space Store; Will Soon Launch Merchandise Programme

After NASA, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to offer its merchandise program for the public with an aim to create awareness about space and technology. As part of the programme, ISRO will be offering customised space-themed merchandise in partnership with multiple companies on board.

Space-themed merchandise programme

As initiated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, it is ready to bring space to the earth by providing different kinds of space-themed merchandise to students, children, and the public as per the programme. Eight companies have been registered on a non-exclusive basis with a registration fee regarding customised ISRO theme-based articles/models.

According to sources, these companies are Indic Inspiration, 1947IND, and Ankur Hobby Centre.

Founder and CEO of Indic Inspirations, Sunil Jalihal said, "We will soon be launching a whole collection of ISRO themed Merchandise that will appeal to all Indians and Science & Space enthusiasts alike."

Talking about the merchandise programme, it may include products such as scale models, T-shirts, space-themed educational games, science toys, and many more.

ISRO Merchandise Programme

According to news agency PTI, as part of the MOUs, ISRO has decided to share themes, drawings, images, and other designs for enabling these companies to use them accordingly without causing any damage to the pride of the department. According to the terms and conditions, the companies need to avoid using ISRO imagery on products such as doormats, slippers, or any other such items which may affect the reputation of the organisation. Also, extra care is taken to ensure accuracy and intellect for the 3D models and 2D drawings that are being used to make scaled models, LEGO sets, jigsaw puzzles. The price of the merchandise shall be reasonable with market conditions and no extra brand value will be charged by ISRO.

Also, ISRO will not be taking any responsibility for the sale or after the sale of the products, delivery, quality, damages, or any related concerns with the merchandise products,

This can be seen as a brand promotion strategy followed by several companies showing interest in creating customised articles or handicrafts that are approaching ISRO for themes.

(With agency inputs)