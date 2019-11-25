ISRO Chronicles The Stunning Journey Of The Cartosat-3's Inception To The Launch Pad

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019, subject to weather conditions.

Launch subject to weather conditions

The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019 at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.



Stay tuned for more updates.. — ISRO (@isro) November 21, 2019

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

ISRO chronicles its journey to the launchpad

Journey of PSLV-C47 from Vehicle Assembly Building towards the launch pad.

Launch scheduled on Nov 27, 2019 pic.twitter.com/UxFrOAmgxM — ISRO (@isro) November 25, 2019

The launch was initially going to take place on November 25 at 09:28 AM. However, it was pushed back by two days. The organisation did not give reasons for the rescheduling.

