ISS Astronauts Wish India On Vikram Sarabhai's Birth Anniversary Ahead Of Independence Day

As India is all geared up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, best wishes continue to pour in from across the world. In a recent, International Space Station (ISS) has also come forward extending its best wishes to India on the behalf of NASA and all the international partners.

In a video shared on Twitter, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti can be seen wishing the country's space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the 'Gaganyaan' programme and further congratulating India on 75 years of Independence.

"Greetings from the International Space Station. It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence", she said.

The video was reshared by ISRO thanking NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), and the International Space Station for their wishes on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

International Space station extends its best wishes for the 'Gaganyaan' programme

The astronaut while speaking in the 1 minute 13 seconds long video noted a decade of collaborations on several space and science missions between ISRO and other international organisations and said that the cooperation continues to date as "ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NASA Earth Science Mission.

"On the behalf of ESA, NASA, and all international partners, I would like to wish the best of luck to ISRO as it works on the Gaganyaan programme and gets ready to send humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space explorations", she added.

Notably, the video was also shared by the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Sky is not the limit! Good wishes from #space ISS as #India celebrates #75YearsofIndependence Appreciate Astronaut Samantha for the warm message. A true partnership between NASA, ISRO, and ESA."

Image: Twitter/@ISRO