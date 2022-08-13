Last Updated:

ISS Astronauts Wish India On Vikram Sarabhai's Birth Anniversary Ahead Of Independence Day

The International Space Station has also come forward extending its best wishes to India on the behalf of NASA and all the international partners. 

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Independence Day

Image: Twitter


As India is all geared up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, best wishes continue to pour in from across the world. In a recent, International Space Station (ISS) has also come forward extending its best wishes to India on the behalf of NASA and all the international partners. 

In a video shared on Twitter, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti can be seen wishing the country's space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the 'Gaganyaan' programme and further congratulating India on 75 years of Independence. 

"Greetings from the International Space Station. It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence", she said. 

The video was reshared by ISRO thanking NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), and the International Space Station for their wishes on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

International Space station extends its best wishes for the 'Gaganyaan' programme

The astronaut while speaking in the 1 minute 13 seconds long video noted a decade of collaborations on several space and science missions between ISRO and other international organisations and said that the cooperation continues to date as "ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NASA Earth Science Mission. 

"On the behalf of ESA, NASA, and all international partners, I would like to wish the best of luck to ISRO as it works on the Gaganyaan programme and gets ready to send humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space explorations", she added. 

Notably, the video was also shared by the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Sky is not the limit! Good wishes from #space ISS as #India celebrates #75YearsofIndependence Appreciate Astronaut Samantha for the warm message. A true partnership between NASA, ISRO, and ESA."

READ | Anurag Thakur flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as India prepares for Independence Day

Image: Twitter/@ISRO

READ | Tiranga Shikara rally held at Dal Lake ahead of Independence Day; PM Modi praises effort
READ | ISRO unveils virtual space park 'SPARK' to celebrate 75th year of India's Independence
READ | ISRO achieves major milestone for Gaganyaan Program; test-fires astronaut safety system
READ | Vikram Sarabhai's 103rd birth anniversary: Remembering the father of ISRO
COMMENT