ISS Crew Resumes Operations After Life-threatening Russian Anti-satellite Missile Test

The operations aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have returned to normal three days after an anti-satellite missile test posed serious threats to the safety of the space station and the crew aboard. A blog shared by NASA on Thursday informed that the agency along with the U.S. Space Command are monitoring the debris cloud created by the said missile test. Reports had suggested that Russia conducted the test on November 15, to destroy a Soviet-era satellite, which produced a debris cloud of 1,500 pieces, forcing the astronauts to take shelter in docked capsules for two hours. The blog written by Mark Garcia stated-

The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time.

Garcia added in his blog that the new debris cloud created after the Russian missile test has increased the risk faced by the space station. "The cataloging of the total number of identifiable pieces of debris is ongoing. Once the debris cloud is dispersed and items are tracked and cataloged, NASA will receive notifications of potential conjunction threats to the station and perform maneuvers as necessary", said Garcia.

He further informed that teams are assessing the risk levels before conducting any mission activity such as launches and spacewalks. Russia has faced severe backlash from countries such as the US and the UK for allegedly jeopardizing the safety of astronauts and the space station.

US slams Russia for its 'irresponsible' action

Russia was heavily criticised for its action that was labelled "reckless", "dangerous", and "irresponsible" by the US. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, slammed Russia on Twitter as he wrote, "We condemn Russia's reckless test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against its own satellite, creating space debris that risks astronauts' lives, the integrity of the International Space Station, and the interests of all nations".

NASA administrator also took to Twitter and condemned Russia's actions saying, "It's unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only intl partner astronauts on the ISS but also their own cosmonauts".

Debris generated by the dangerous Russian ASAT test caused ISS astronauts and cosmonauts to undertake emergency procedures for safety.



Image: NASA