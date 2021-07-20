How To Watch Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Flight Launch? Time, Live Stream Details Are Here

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is set to launch its first manned mission on Tuesday (July 20) at 6:30 PM IST. The Amazon boss will take off from the West Texas facility with his brother Mark, and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk who was trained to go space in the 1960s but was denied the opportunity due to gender discrimination, and an 18-year-old first paying teenage tourist Oliver Daemen onboard the fully automated New Shepard rocket with no pilots.

"To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity," Bezos said in an Instagram video announcing the launch. "I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me.”

Safety is and will always be our top priority. Hear from Gary Lai and Laura Stiles about our approach to safety and reliability. Watch the #NSFirstHumanFlight launch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr pic.twitter.com/xiHJpOyQ2p — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 19, 2021

The sub-orbital flight will last for up to 10 minutes as it launches to the Kármán line, a distance of 100km (62 miles), and returns, aiming to achieve105 kilometres (about 65 miles) maximum height farther than the Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. The crew is expected to witness three minutes of weightlessness and mesmerizing view out of the largest windows ever built into a space capsule and here’s how to watch it LIVE.

#NewShepard remains go for launch on Tuesday, July 20, from Launch Site One in West Texas. Tune into the live broadcast at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. Watch the replay of today’s pre-launch briefing here: https://t.co/1G0IGTKULK #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/m24z8RoYAl — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 18, 2021

How to Watch: Jeff Bezos Blue Origin's LIVE Stream

The liftoff is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9 am EDT from Blue Origin's Launch Site One, in the desert near Van Horn, Texas. The coverage will begin at 6:45 pm IST on online streaming services. You can watch live on the Blue Origin website in New Delhi, India at 6:30 pm July 20 as Bezos’ New Shepard rocket advances to fulfil its 16th mission known as NS16 with 6 passengers. Viewers can also tune in to the social media account of Blue Origin on Twitter or the company’s YouTube channel for live coverage. Blue Origin earlier stated in a release that there wouldn't be any "public viewing areas" in the vicinity of the launch but the launch of the spaceflight will be streamed live on its website. The broadcast is set to start about 90 minutes before liftoff.