Blue Origin Space Flight LIVE Updates: Richard Branson "impressed" By Jeff Bezos And Team

Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 20, 2021
Founder of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson recently took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his rival, Jeff Bezos on successfully returning from space.
Blue Origin's New Shepard successfully took 4 Astro Tourists to space, including Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk#blueorigin #newshepard #astronaut #space #jeffbezos pic.twitter.com/vKnPnZu3cs— Benny (@astro_benny_) July 20, 2021
Congrats to Jeff Bezos on his successful rocket launch. And also for totally not overcompensating for something pic.twitter.com/fI3OMxiaVQ— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 20, 2021
Congratulations to Mary ‘Wally’ Funk the Oldest person and woman in space, in Blue Origin the first human flight with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, and the youngest person in space Oliver Daemen…Women rock! pic.twitter.com/AWZqrNIhZV— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 20, 2021
Congratulations to all of Team Blue past and present on reaching this historic moment in spaceflight history. This first astronaut crew wrote themselves into the history books of space, opening the door through which many after will pass. #GradatimFerociter #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Watch Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos walking out of New Shepard crew capsule after Blue Origin scripts history as the First Human Flight to Space— Republic (@republic) July 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos and the entire crew steps out of the capsule celebrating their successful journey. The company's Twitter handle also confirmed the success of their first human flight to space.
Blue Origin's crew capsule has reached back to the Earth's surface. The crew is now going to get a full medical examination before stepping out of the capsule.
The separated booster has returned back to its launch pad. Soon the crew capsule is also going to return back to Earth's surface.
The crew manages to coss the Kármán Line. They can now experience the view of Earth from the biggest windows on a spacecraft.
Blue Origin launch site Mission Control has now given a confirmation of the separation of the capsule from the rocket's booster. The passengers have now unbuckled their harnesses and are experiencing weightlessness.
Mission Control has confirmed separation of the capsule from the booster. Jeff, Mark, Wally and Oliver are now unbuckling their harnesses and experiencing weightlessness. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
New Shepard has managed to reach Max-Q. The passengers onboard are now experiencing the full thrust of this rocket and are waiting for seperation.
New Shepard has now been launched into space.
The bridge is being retracted and the passengers have been set for the launch. The countdown for the launch is to start soon.
T-1 minute and counting. Thousands of people over the years have helped #NewShepard reach this historic moment in human spaceflight history. Godspeed to New Shepard’s first crew! Watch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Jess Bezos and all the other passengers have now been fixed into their seats. A go-poll has been given for the launch and just 2 minutes are left for liftoff.
The go poll is complete. #NewShepard is go for launch. Watch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
The flight time for this mission is going to be around 11 minutes. The height of the rocket is 60 feet and it is going to accelerate towards space at three times the speed of sound and also cross the Karman Line.
This launch is also being covered by our teams. The users can directly stream this event live on their television.
#BREAKING | Blue Origin launch: New Shepard hatch locked, final checks underway as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, three others set to launch to space at 6:30 PM. Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ubd2EO4WFc— Republic (@republic) July 20, 2021
Only 15 minutes are left for the Blue Origin New Shepard launch and the passengers have already been locked into the seats. The event is being covered by a live stream on Blue Origin's official website and Youtube page.
T minus 20 minutes for Blue Origin's New Shepard carrying Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, three others to launch to Space.— Republic (@republic) July 20, 2021
The live stream confirms that Jeff Bezos and his passengers have been locked into their seats. The hatch has also been locked and the rocket is all set for launch. All the safety procedures are in process and the flight will soon get a go-ahead for liftoff.
Scenes from #NSFirstHumanFlight astronaut load. pic.twitter.com/L7u1ZaYn60— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
The first person is the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos himself. The second passenger is Mark Bezos who is the brother of Jeff. The third passenger is an 18-year-old aspiring pilot who has just started his education in physics and innovation management at the Netherlands' University of Utrecht. He will also become the youngest person to go to space. The last passenger is the legendary Wally Funk who is a legendary aviator. She will also break the record of being the oldest person to reach space.
The passengers of the New Shepard rocket have been locked into their seats and are ready for the launch into space.
Jeff Bezos, Mark, Wally, and Oliver cross the bridge and wait to enter the spacecraft. The crew will help them get into their seats and make sure that the passengers have their harnesses locked on.
CrewMember 7 has brought its passengers to the launch pad. The passengers are now climbing up the stairs to enter the New Shepard rocket. Jeff is accompanied by Mark, Wally, and Oliver for this launch which will not have any physical pilots on board to control the flight.
The astronauts were initially completing their briefing at the training facility located just next to the West Texas launch site. The live stream currently shows the CrewMember 7 now taking Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver out to the launch pad. Blue Origin founder also waved to the camera as he was being transported to the launch pad. The company’s first human flight is just hours away from being launched into space.
We are go for #NewShepard astronaut load. CrewMember 7 is now taking Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver out to the launch pad. Watch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr #NSFirstHumanFlight— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
All the conditions are in favour of the space launch and the scheduled time is still on track for the liftoff. Seeing all the things getting lined up perfectly provides some level of comfort about the success of this mission. Jeff also seems to be very confident about this launch. Just before the launch, he was seen on CBS’ 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and he certainly had a lot to say about his crew and the mission. He was accompanied by fellow spaceflight passengers for this interview and he suggested to them to just "sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside". Currently, all the astronauts are in the training centre and everyone is waiting for them to step out.
The live stream on Blue Origin’s official website and Youtube channel has begun. The event is being hosted by Ariane Cornell and it is giving its viewers some information about the launch and the New Shepard rocket that is being used. This launch will be Blue Origin’s first human flight to space and Jeff Bezos is just hours away from being able to fulfil his dream of reaching space. Jeff’s Blue Origin company was founded over two decades ago and since then its employees had been working on their aim of making space travel possible for any human.
#NSFirstHumanFlight live broadcast hosted by Ariane Cornell starts now on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr.— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Our team is also covering this space launch Live. The New Shepard hatch has now been locked and the final checks are underway. Watch the live stream here.
#BREAKING | Blue Origin launch: New Shepard hatch locked, final checks underway as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, three others set to launch to space at 6:30 PM. Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ubd2EO4WFc— Republic (@republic) July 20, 2021
A recent update from Blue Origin’s official Twitter handle confirms that the New Shepard rocket has been brought to the launch pad. Blue Origin’s launch team had already brought out the rocket this morning for some final preparations. The current liftoff time is set for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. The live coverage on Blue Origin’s Youtube will start in 90 minutes. Another Twitter post from the company also confirmed that their astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch.
#NewShepard is on the pad. The launch team completed vehicle rollout this morning and final preparations are underway. Liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/oShmtRmA4n— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
The flight is scheduled to take off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One, in the desert near Van Horn, Texas. Live coverage of this event has been scheduled to start from 6:45 pm IST on online streaming services. The makers have made this event available on Blue Origin’s official website on July 20. Keep in mind that this is not the first time the New Shepard rocket has been launched into space. It is the 16th time this rocket is being used and the mission is called the NS16 with 6 passengers. Viewers can also tune in to Blue Origin’s official social media account on Twitter or their YouTube channel for live coverage. Blue Origin earlier confirmed during a release that the launch will not have any "public viewing areas" in the vicinity of the launch. This is mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also the planned live stream on their website. The broadcast is set to start about 90 minutes before liftoff time.
Jeff Bezos is all set to take off for his trip to space today. he will be making this trip with the help of his sub-orbital spaceflight company, Blue Origin. Amazon Founder is going to be launched 100 kilometres above the surface of Earth in his New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas. The launch time of the spaceflight has been set to take off at 6.30 p.m IST. The passengers for this flight include the 57-year-old billionaire’s Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 and aviation pioneer, Wally Funk and 18-year-old, Oliver Daemon and no pilots to operate the rocket. The height of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket has a height of 60 feet and it is going to accelerate towards space at three times the speed of sound and also cross the Karman Line.