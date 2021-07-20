Last Updated:

Blue Origin Space Flight LIVE Updates: Richard Branson "impressed" By Jeff Bezos And Team

Jeff Bezos is all set for his space trip on Blue origin's New Shepard from the West Texas launch site. The rocket will be launched 100 Kms above the surface of the Earth. Read more for live updates

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Jeff Bezos

IMAGE: AP/BLUE ORIGIN TWITTER

pointer
20:24 IST, July 20th 2021
Richard Branson congratulates Jeff Bezos on Twitter

Founder of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson recently took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his rival, Jeff Bezos on successfully returning from space. 

pointer
19:24 IST, July 20th 2021
Twitter blows up ad Jeff Bezos completes his trip to space

 

pointer
19:06 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard rocket passengers step out and celebrate the moment with their loved ones

 

pointer
19:03 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket back to Earth after their trip to space

Jeff Bezos and the entire crew steps out of the capsule celebrating their successful journey. The company's Twitter handle also confirmed the success of their first human flight to space. 

 

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN TWITTER

pointer
18:55 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue Origin New Shepard passengers return from space

Blue Origin's crew capsule has reached back to the Earth's surface. The crew is now going to get a full medical examination before stepping out of the capsule. 

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN LIVE STREAM

pointer
18:52 IST, July 20th 2021
Booster touchdown.

The separated booster has returned back to its launch pad. Soon the crew capsule is also going to return back to Earth's surface. 

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN LIVE STREAM

pointer
18:50 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard cosses the Kármán Line

The crew manages to coss the Kármán Line. They can now experience the view of Earth from the biggest windows on a spacecraft. 

pointer
18:48 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue Origin New Shepard capsule seperation confirmed

Blue Origin launch site Mission Control has now given a confirmation of the separation of the capsule from the rocket's booster. The passengers have now unbuckled their harnesses and are experiencing weightlessness. 


 

pointer
18:45 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard launch successful

New Shepard has managed to reach Max-Q. The passengers onboard are now experiencing the full thrust of this rocket and are waiting for seperation.

pointer
18:43 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard launched

New Shepard has now been launched into space.

 

pointer
18:42 IST, July 20th 2021
Bridge retracting

The bridge is being retracted and the passengers have been set for the launch. The countdown for the launch is to start soon. 

 

pointer
18:39 IST, July 20th 2021
A go poll has been given for the launch

Jess Bezos and all the other passengers have now been fixed into their seats. A go-poll has been given for the launch and just 2 minutes are left for liftoff. 

 

pointer
18:36 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard Flight Profile

The flight time for this mission is going to be around 11 minutes. The height of the rocket is 60 feet and it is going to accelerate towards space at three times the speed of sound and also cross the Karman Line.

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN LIVE STREAM
 

pointer
18:33 IST, July 20th 2021
Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard launch

This launch is also being covered by our teams. The users can directly stream this event live on their television. 

 

pointer
18:23 IST, July 20th 2021
Watch Jeff Bezos being launched to space

Only 15 minutes are left for the Blue Origin New Shepard launch and the passengers have already been locked into the seats. The event is being covered by a live stream on Blue Origin's official website and Youtube page. 

 

pointer
18:18 IST, July 20th 2021
New Shepard rocket hatch closed

The live stream confirms that Jeff Bezos and his passengers have been locked into their seats. The hatch has also been locked and the rocket is all set for launch. All the safety procedures are in process and the flight will soon get a go-ahead for liftoff. 

 

pointer
18:14 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue origin Passenger list

The first person is the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos himself. The second passenger is Mark Bezos who is the brother of Jeff. The third passenger is an 18-year-old aspiring pilot who has just started his education in physics and innovation management at the Netherlands' University of Utrecht. He will also become the youngest person to go to space. The last passenger is the legendary Wally Funk who is a legendary aviator. She will also break the record of being the oldest person to reach space. 

pointer
18:13 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue Origin Passengers enter their seats

The passengers of the New Shepard rocket have been locked into their seats and are ready for the launch into space.

 

pointer
18:06 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff and crew exit the safety shelter to cross the bridge

Jeff Bezos, Mark, Wally, and Oliver cross the bridge and wait to enter the spacecraft. The crew will help them get into their seats and make sure that the passengers have their harnesses locked on. 

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN LIVE STREAM

pointer
18:01 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos and his fellow passengers enter the safety shelter

CrewMember 7 has brought its passengers to the launch pad. The passengers are now climbing up the stairs to enter the New Shepard rocket. Jeff is accompanied by Mark, Wally, and Oliver for this launch which will not have any physical pilots on board to control the flight. 

pointer
17:54 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos reaches New Shepard rocket

The astronauts were initially completing their briefing at the training facility located just next to the West Texas launch site. The live stream currently shows the CrewMember 7 now taking Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver out to the launch pad. Blue Origin founder also waved to the camera as he was being transported to the launch pad. The company’s first human flight is just hours away from being launched into space.

 

pointer
17:42 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos seem confident about his launch

All the conditions are in favour of the space launch and the scheduled time is still on track for the liftoff. Seeing all the things getting lined up perfectly provides some level of comfort about the success of this mission. Jeff also seems to be very confident about this launch. Just before the launch, he was seen on CBS’ 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and he certainly had a lot to say about his crew and the mission. He was accompanied by fellow spaceflight passengers for this interview and he suggested to them to just "sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside". Currently, all the astronauts are in the training centre and everyone is waiting for them to step out.

 

IMAGE: BLUE ORIGIN NEW SHEPARD FIRST HUMAN FLIGHT LIVE STREAM

pointer
17:20 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue Origin space flight Live Steam started

The live stream on Blue Origin’s official website and Youtube channel has begun. The event is being hosted by Ariane Cornell and it is giving its viewers some information about the launch and the New Shepard rocket that is being used. This launch will be Blue Origin’s first human flight to space and Jeff Bezos is just hours away from being able to fulfil his dream of reaching space. Jeff’s Blue Origin company was founded over two decades ago and since then its employees had been working on their aim of making space travel possible for any human.

 

pointer
17:11 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch Live Coverage

Our team is also covering this space launch Live. The New Shepard hatch has now been locked and the final checks are underway. Watch the live stream here. 

 

pointer
17:08 IST, July 20th 2021
Blue Origin space flight launch on schedule: New Shepard rocket on the launch pad.

A recent update from Blue Origin’s official Twitter handle confirms that the New Shepard rocket has been brought to the launch pad.  Blue Origin’s launch team had already brought out the rocket this morning for some final preparations. The current liftoff time is set for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. The live coverage on Blue Origin’s Youtube will start in 90 minutes. Another Twitter post from the company also confirmed that their astronauts have completed training and are a go for launch. 
 

 

pointer
17:05 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space flight: When and Where to Watch It?

The flight is scheduled to take off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One, in the desert near Van Horn, Texas. Live coverage of this event has been scheduled to start from 6:45 pm IST on online streaming services. The makers have made this event available on Blue Origin’s official website on July 20. Keep in mind that this is not the first time the New Shepard rocket has been launched into space. It is the 16th time this rocket is being used and the mission is called the NS16 with 6 passengers. Viewers can also tune in to Blue Origin’s official social media account on Twitter or their YouTube channel for live coverage. Blue Origin earlier confirmed during a release that the launch will not have any "public viewing areas" in the vicinity of the launch. This is mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also the planned live stream on their website. The broadcast is set to start about 90 minutes before liftoff time. 
 

 

pointer
17:03 IST, July 20th 2021
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight timing and launch schedule

Jeff Bezos is all set to take off for his trip to space today. he will be making this trip with the help of his sub-orbital spaceflight company, Blue Origin. Amazon Founder is going to be launched 100 kilometres above the surface of Earth in his New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas. The launch time of the spaceflight has been set to take off at 6.30 p.m IST. The passengers for this flight include the 57-year-old billionaire’s Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 and aviation pioneer, Wally Funk and 18-year-old, Oliver Daemon and no pilots to operate the rocket. The height of Blue Origin’s  New Shepard rocket has a height of 60 feet and it is going to accelerate towards space at three times the speed of sound and also cross the Karman Line.
 

 

COMMENT
