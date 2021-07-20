Blue Origin Space Flight LIVE Updates: Richard Branson "impressed" By Jeff Bezos And Team

The flight is scheduled to take off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One, in the desert near Van Horn, Texas. Live coverage of this event has been scheduled to start from 6:45 pm IST on online streaming services. The makers have made this event available on Blue Origin’s official website on July 20. Keep in mind that this is not the first time the New Shepard rocket has been launched into space. It is the 16th time this rocket is being used and the mission is called the NS16 with 6 passengers. Viewers can also tune in to Blue Origin’s official social media account on Twitter or their YouTube channel for live coverage. Blue Origin earlier confirmed during a release that the launch will not have any "public viewing areas" in the vicinity of the launch. This is mostly because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also the planned live stream on their website. The broadcast is set to start about 90 minutes before liftoff time.

