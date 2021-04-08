Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Rates And Common Side Effects | Know Details

The COVID-19 vaccine drive has begun all around the world and various health care organisations have come up with several vaccines for the same. The COVID vaccines available to the public have proven to have good effectiveness and efficacy rates, especially the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for coronavirus. That is the reason why many people are wondering about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine efficacy rates for COVID19. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine efficacy rates for COVID19 exposed

Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is approved by FDA from the data collected by the organisation's global phase 3 clinical trial with 39,321 participants. In comparison to other vaccines in the US, J&J's vaccine went into trial after the new variants of COVID-19 such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variant strains that originated in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, respectively. So, as the trials were conducted differently at different times, efficacy rates cannot be directly compared among the vaccines.

Nevertheless, according to the FDA, the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine is said to have a 72% efficacy rate in the USA in preventing symptomatic illness. Though, the vaccine is 85% effective at preventing a severe or critical form of COVID-19 that can lead to hospitalization or death at least 28 days after vaccination, according to data released by the company and confirmed in an FDA analysis.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine issues

Johnson and Johnson vaccine, just like any other vaccine, has certain side effects. Some of these side effects are quite common and experienced by a lot of people. So, here is a list of all the side effects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for COVID-19, have a look -

Redness - less common

Swelling - less common

List of most common Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects in the body experienced by many people include -

Pain in the injection site

Fatigue or moderate tiredness

Headache

Muscle Pain

Chills

Diarrhoea

Joint Pain

Fever

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

