Johnson And Johnson Vaccine Side Effects: List Of Possible Side Effects As Per The CDC

The COVID 19 pandemic has killed more than 2.89 (as per John Hopkins COVID 19 Dashboard) million people around the world. In many countries around the world such as India, the pandemic is still spreading like wildfire on the second wave. Countries around the world have proactively started vaccinating their citizens. However, every vaccine comes with some side effects. Let's take a look at the Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects in this article.

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Side Effects

As per the official website of CDC (Centre of Disease Control) which overlooks the testing and development of these vaccines, here are all the listed side effects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In the arm where you get the vaccine

Pain

Redness

Swelling

Throughout the rest of your body

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

As per CDC, the side effects of the vaccine start to develop within a day or two of taking the dose. The side effects may last for a few days but there aren't any Johnson and Johnson vaccine long term side effects you need to worry about. The Jovaccine is taken in a single dose. As per CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is 66.3 per cent effective in preventing COVID 19, as observed under laboratory conditions. The CDC has recommended that anyone above the age of 18 should get vaccinated, but there are also a few exceptions. The CDC has also given a list of people who shouldn't get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for various reasons.

Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe—to any ingredient external in the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (such as polysorbate), you should not get the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital. Experts refer to severe allergic reactions as anaphylaxis.

An immediate allergic reaction means a reaction within 4 hours of getting vaccinated, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress).

If you aren’t able to get the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, you may still be able to get a different type of COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more information for people with allergies.

Disclaimer: The above information has been sourced from the CDC (Centre for Disease Control) website's official page on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

