Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Captured In Awesome Timelapse Video; WATCH

Griffith Observatory based in California has shared a timelapse video of the longest partial lunar eclipse that occurred for the first time in 580 years.

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is over and pictures of the magnificent phenomenon are surfacing from every corner where the eclipse was visible. Amid the release of said pictures, a timelapse video made by the Griffith Observatory based in California is making rounds. In this 58-seconds long video, the observatory has captured the Moon undergoing every phase of the eclipse in unbelievable detail. Have a look for yourself.

Once-in-a-lifetime eclipse

This lunar eclipse was extremely significant as it not only was the last of 2021 but also because it was the longest of the century and occurred for the first time after 580 years. Last seen in the year 1440, the eclipse lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds and was visible from western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

If you missed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, chances are that you were among the majority of the population as the timing of the eclipse was 2.34 pm in India and was visible only in some areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam after sunset. Those who were lucky enough to experience it elsewhere must have observed a dark, rusty red coloured Moon also called "Beaver Moon" or "Blood Moon". It is called the Beaver Moon it happens just before the beaver-trapping season and when the moon is closest to Earth. It got its other name because of the reddish tint it takes on during the eclipse. The red colour is caused by sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere as the moon passes into its shadow for several hours, NASA explained. 

Several pictures of the eclipse have emerged as users shared them through their social media handles from all around the globe. Take a look at the images below.

Russian space agency Roscosmos also shared pictures of the eclipse in its maximum phase, which was captured by Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov from the International Space Station (ISS). In a tweet shared on Friday, the agency wrote, "These photographs from the International Space Station show the maximum phase of a partial (almost total) lunar eclipse![sic]." Check out the images shared by Roscosmos. 

