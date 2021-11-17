Lunar Eclipse 2021: How To Watch In California, Seattle, New York, Miami & Other States

On November 19, a vibrant lunar eclipse will appear across Earth's skies, resulting in a partial eclipse and the last lunar eclipse of the year. The longest partial lunar eclipse occurring for the first time in 580 years will be visible from parts of Northeast India. During the eclipse, the earth slips between the Sun and the Moon in an imperfect line, resulting in a partial lunar eclipse. The Moon appears reddish when the Earth's shadow covers a small portion of the Moon.

This partial lunar eclipse will be visible to people living in, United States, North America, South America, Eastern Asia, California, Australia, and the Pacific Region. Based on the clearance of the sky, those living in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will witness the partial eclipse in a small area, while those living in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will see the final part of the eclipse. According to Espenak's predictions, most places in the United States will get to view the complete eclipse, which lasts 6 hours, 1 minute, 29 seconds.

Timing of the 2021 Lunar Eclipse in India

Start time: 12:48 IST

End time: 16:17 IST

In this partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow will cover around 97% of the Moon at 2:34 pm, which will be the peak point of the partial eclipse. During this partial lunar eclipse, the moon is likely to appear vibrant red in colour, which only happens when the sun passes through the Earth's atmospheric zone and covers the maximum part of the moon. Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari told PTI, "A few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last fleeting moments of the partial eclipse just after the moonrise, very close to the eastern horizon," he explained. According to various media reports, the last time a long partial eclipse occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next one will be on February 8, 2669.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: When to watch in California and Seattle

The partial lunar eclipse in California will be visible on November 18 from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021. During the six hours and three minutes eclipse, the moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 10 pm and 11:18 pm and from 11:18 pm to 01:02 am, the partial eclipse will begin. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 01:02 am to 02:47 am. At 04:03 am, the partial eclipse ends.

The partial lunar eclipse in Seattle will be visible on November 18 from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021. During the six hours and three minutes eclipses, the moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 10 pm and 11:18 pm and the partial eclipse will begin from 11:18 pm to 01:02 am. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 01:02 am to 02:47 am. The partial eclipse will be visible from 02:47 am to 04:03 am. The penumbral eclipse ends at 04:03 am.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: When to watch in Miami and New York

The partial lunar eclipse in Miami will be visible on November 18 from 10:02 pm to 04:03 am on November 19, 2021. During the six hours and three minutes eclipses, the moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 1 am and 02:18 am and from 2:18 am, the Partial Eclipse will begin and last till 04:02 am. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 04:02 am to 05:47 am. From 05:47 am to 06:51 am, the Moon will set and at 7:03 am the Penumbral Eclipse will end.

The partial lunar eclipse in New York will be visible on November 19 from 01:02 pm to 07:03 pm on November 19, 2021. During the seven hours and three minutes eclipses, the moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 1 pm and 02:18 pm from 2:18 Partial Eclipse begins and will be till 04:02 pm. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 04:02 to 05:47. At 05:47 the Moon will set, at 7:03 the Penumbral Eclipse ends.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: When to watch in Detroit and Denver

The partial lunar eclipse in Detroit will be visible on November 19 from 1:02 to 07:03 on November 19, 2021. During the six hours and three minutes eclipses, the moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 1:00 and 02:18 and from 2:18, the Partial Eclipse begins and will continue till 04:02. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 04:02 to 05:47. At 05:47 the Moon will set and at 7:03 the Penumbral Eclipse will end.

The partial lunar eclipse in Denver will be visible on November 18 from 23:02 pm to 00:18 am on November 19, 2021. During the eclipse, the Moon will pass through five different stages. The penumbral eclipse will occur between 23:02 pm and 00:18 am and from 2:02 am, the Partial Eclipse will begin and will go on till 02:02 am. The Maximum Eclipse will be from 02:02 am to 03:47 am. At 05:03, the Earth's Penumbral Eclipse ends.

About the Lunar Eclipse

This rare phenomenon happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are out of alignment. The Earth obstructs some of the sun's light from reaching the moon, and this causes a slight darkening of the moon, which becomes visible in some parts. A total or full lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of the Earth’s shadow covers the Moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of the Earth's shadow. The Moon in the month of November is also named the "frost moon" or "beaver moon" because this is when the first snowfall and frost occur, and beavers begin to build their dams or traps. On the day of a partial lunar eclipse, India will celebrate Kartik Purnima, also known as Karthika Deepam, while Thailand will celebrate Loi Krathong, and the Tazaungdaing festival will be observed in Myanmar on Friday.

Image: Unsplash