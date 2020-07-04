Lunar Eclipse Time In Canada: What Time Will The Penumbral Reach Its Peak?

People all over the world are very excited to witness the next lunar eclipse of 2020. This month will mark the third eclipse of the season which will also be penumbral. There are a total of three different types of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral.

When there is a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are aligned imperfectly and the Moon goes through the Earth's diffused outer shadow called the penumbra. The moon is shaded by the shadow of the Earth very subtly, which makes it difficult for people to observe the effect.

People often mistake it for a regular full moon due to the faint shadow. This is one of the few reasons why the phenomenon is considered to be primarily of academic interest since it cannot always be noticed. The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to begin this month on July 4.

What is the best time to observe the phenomenon?

In Canada, the eclipse will begin on July 4 at 23:07 PM EDT as the moon starts to slide into the Earth’s outer orbit, and it will end on July 5 at 1:52 AM EDT. The Penumbral eclipse will reach its peak on July 5 at 12:29 AM EDT where half of the moon's face will take a darker shade.

It is around this time that the phenomenon will be most visible to those who are trying to observe it. So, it is best that you watch the event during its peak. To check the exact Canada Lunar Eclipse date for your location, you can visit the link here.

The next Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon will take place on July 4, 2020, and will be visible from all Latin American countries, much of North American countries like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, most of the African countries and Antarctica. People who would not be able to catch the phenomenon live can catch the event on YouTube and other social media platforms who host a live stream of the event.

Image Credits: Swapnil | Unsplash