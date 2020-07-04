Lunar Eclipse Time In Italy To Experience The Celestial Phenomenon; Read Here

The world is about to witness another lunar eclipse of the year this month around. The first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 5, the second one occurred on June 5, 2020, and now, another lunar eclipse is expected to take place on July 5, 2020. Now, it is expected that the third lunar eclipse of the year is all set to be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The eclipse phenomenon has been defined in three different categories namely - Total lunar eclipse, Partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse will be the one after which the phenomenon will not be witnessed until November 2020. Read below to know the eclipse timings in Italy -

Lunar eclipse timings in Italy

The penumbral lunar eclipse of July 5, 2020, will be visible in Rome, in the capital of Italy. The lunar eclipse is expected to begin in Italy on July 5, 2020, at 05:07 CET (Central Europe Time) as the moon starts to enter the Earth's outer orbit. It will end on July 5, 2020, at 05:37 CET. The penumbral lunar eclipse in Italy will peak at 05:33 CET, this is when half of the moon's face will take a darker shade.

It will also be around this time when the lunar phenomenon will be most visible to enthusiasts who are trying to catch a glimpse. The duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse in Italy is expected to be only around half an hour and not more than that. Enthusiasts will have to rush to observe the phenomenon or they might miss it.

Constantin Popp on Unsplash

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where planet Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun as the Moon passes through the earth's fainter shadow, which is also known as the penumbral shadow. It can also be mistaken by viewers to be a normal full moon as the shadow falling on it fainter than expected in an eclipse.

The moon is shaded by Earth's shadow in a subtle manner which can make it difficult for observers to notice. Though, people with an eye for the same may not find it difficult to spot.

