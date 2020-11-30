Lunar Eclipse Timing: What Time Is The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse In India And Other Regions?

Space enthusiasts around the world are about to witness the last Lunar Eclipse of the year, which is about to reach its peak later today. The lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one where the moon will be shaded by the Earth’s shadow for a couple of hours. We saw the first penumbral eclipse of the year come out on January 10, while the second and third penumbral occurred on June 5 and July 5 respectively.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse which comes out in November will be the fourth penumbral and it is also called the Beaver Moon in North America. This is because the beaver trapping season begins around this month. Let us take a look at today's lunar eclipse timing in India.

What is the timing of lunar eclipse today?

In India, the lunar eclipse will begin on November 30 at 1:02 PM and end on November 30 at 5:23 PM before reaching its peak at 3:12 PM. As per timeanddate.com, people won't be able to observe the Penumbral lunar eclipse in India today as the moon will be below the horizon. For people who aren't able to catch the Penumbral lunar eclipse from their region, they can watch the live stream of the November penumbral eclipse on timeanddate.com. The event live stream can be accessed at the link here.

Penumbral eclipse - Where is it visible?

The Penumbral eclipse will be visible in various parts of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and a few other locations if the weather conditions are favourable. According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral eclipse will begin on November 30 at 07:32 UTC and end on November 30 at 11:53 UTC. The penumbral will reach its maximum eclipse on November 30 at 09:42 UTC. This is when the penumbral will reach its peak.

To check the exact Lunar Eclipse 2020 time for your location, you can visit the link here. However, you should note that a Penumbral lunar eclipse can be quite difficult to observe for those who are not seasoned skywatchers. The visibility of the penumbral eclipse can also be affected by weather conditions.

Image credits: NASA JPL