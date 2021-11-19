On November 19, the second Chandra Grahan of 2021 will take place. In 580 years, it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse. The Chandra Grahan will last 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the eclipse will be visible from western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

In most parts of India, the eclipse will not be visible. Only some sections of northeastern India will be able to see it. The blood moon is set to begin at 12:48 IST and end at 16:17 IST.

Lunar Eclipse today, November 19 Live Streaming: Where to watch Chandra Grahan in India?

“The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 12.48 p.m. and will end at 4.17 p.m.,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 2:34 p.m., the maximum partial eclipse will occur, with the Earth's shadow covering 97% of the Moon. On November 19, a partial phase of the moon eclipse will be visible from regions of Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

On May 26, the year's first Chandra Grahan took place. The Chandra Grahan will be visible from certain portions of India, but it will have no religious significance. As a result, there are no Sutak schedules.

"The partial eclipse will begin a little after 1:00 a.m. CST on Nov 19 (11:00 pm PST on Nov 18.), reaching its maximum at 3:00 a.m. CST. Depending on your local time zone, it’ll happen earlier or later in the evening for you. It will last 3 hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest partial eclipse of this century and the longest in 580 years. This is a remarkably deep partial eclipse as up to 97% of the Moon’s diameter will be covered by Earth’s darkest shadow. Only a thin slice of the Moon will be exposed directly to the Sun at maximum eclipse. Expect to see the rest of the Moon take on the orange-reddish colors, appearing as an “almost” total lunar eclipse", NASA said.

Lunar Eclipse today Live Streaming:

Lunar Eclipse today Live Streaming for the United States

People in New York and Miami will be able to see the eclipse from 10:02 p.m. until 04:03 a.m. on November 19, 2021. Between 04:02 and 05:47 p.m., the greatest eclipse, sometimes known as a "blood moon," will occur. At the maximum partial eclipse, which will occur at 14:34 IST, the Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the Moon. The partial eclipse on Friday will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it the longest eclipse in the twenty-first century in nearly 600 years. The last extended partial eclipse of this type occurred on February 18, 1440, and the next one is scheduled for February 8, 2669.

