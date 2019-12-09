The Debate
The Debate
Manipur: Youth Develops A Humanoid Robot That Can Communicate And Pick Objects

Science

Manipur youth develops a robot that can communicate, identify electronic items & pick up objects. It responds to voice commands & can be mobile controlled

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manipur

A 21-year-old college dropout from Manipur has developed a humanoid robot that can communicate and identify electronic items as well as pick up objects in its range. The young innovator, Irom Roshan is a resident of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba in Imphal West district and claims the robot can respond to voice commands and can be controlled through mobile phones.

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh met with Roshan who demonstrated the robot for the minister on Sunday. CM Singh took to Twitter to appreciate the young man's innovative efforts. 

As per the reports, the robot is said to the capability of replying to questions -- if asked in English -- and can identify electronic items and pick up objects from a 100-meter distance.

READ | NASA Launches 'robot Hotel' Outside International Space Station

Roshan is a first-year student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Manipur who couldn't complete his graduation due to financial constraints. He claims to have worked for nearly two years to develop the robot without the assistance of any technical professional but with his own internet research. He is currently pursuing a 2-year course on machine learning.

The chief minister has extended a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to Rohan so that he can continue with his research. With the support of his father who is a woodcutter and some locals, Roshan spent about Rs 1.3 lakh to procure material for the robot. 

Emotix, a Mumbai-based startup, developed India’s first companion robot in 2015 which is poised to help children grow tech-free. 

READ | Grocery-carrying Robots Are Coming. Do We Need Them?

In 2014, A-SET Training and Research Institute had developed India’s first humanoid robot, Manav. It could walk and dance with human voice commands. 

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Modern Railway Coach Factory In UP To Use Humanoid Robot 'Sona 1.5'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

