Manipur: Youth Develops A Humanoid Robot That Can Communicate And Pick Objects

A 21-year-old college dropout from Manipur has developed a humanoid robot that can communicate and identify electronic items as well as pick up objects in its range. The young innovator, Irom Roshan is a resident of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba in Imphal West district and claims the robot can respond to voice commands and can be controlled through mobile phones.

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh met with Roshan who demonstrated the robot for the minister on Sunday. CM Singh took to Twitter to appreciate the young man's innovative efforts.

Not only in sports and culture Manipur has enough talent in science and technology too. Shri Irom Roshan Meitei, (21yrs)1st yr student of ITI has successfully made a ROBOT which can communicate. ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ji ⁦@rammadhavbjp⁩ @BJP4India⁩ pic.twitter.com/Fm5swn7CPA — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 8, 2019

As per the reports, the robot is said to the capability of replying to questions -- if asked in English -- and can identify electronic items and pick up objects from a 100-meter distance.

Roshan is a first-year student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Manipur who couldn't complete his graduation due to financial constraints. He claims to have worked for nearly two years to develop the robot without the assistance of any technical professional but with his own internet research. He is currently pursuing a 2-year course on machine learning.

The chief minister has extended a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh to Rohan so that he can continue with his research. With the support of his father who is a woodcutter and some locals, Roshan spent about Rs 1.3 lakh to procure material for the robot.

Emotix, a Mumbai-based startup, developed India’s first companion robot in 2015 which is poised to help children grow tech-free.

In 2014, A-SET Training and Research Institute had developed India’s first humanoid robot, Manav. It could walk and dance with human voice commands.

(With inputs from PTI)

