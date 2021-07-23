Last Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg 'liked' Meme Mocking Jeff Bezos For Thanking Amazon Workers For Space Trip

"I want to thank every Amazon employee & customer because you guys paid for all this,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said after Blue Origin space flight had landed

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg took an implicit jibe at his rival, Jeff Bezos by hitting 'like' on a meme mocking the world's richest man for thanking his subordinates at Amazon to have sent him to space. On July 20, Jeff Bezos made it into space, riding his own company's rocket named Blue Origin's first flight with his crew on board.

With a hand-picked group that included his younger brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas, Bezos blasted into the celestial abode. Their capsule landed 10 minutes later on the desert floor in West Texas. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in July, allowing him more time for side projects including his space exploration company Blue Origin. He has said he finances the rocket company by selling $1 billion in Amazon stock each year.

After a successful touchdown, Amazon's founder extended his gratitude to fellow workers and 'each customer' to have made his space mission successful.

He said, "I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this,” the 57-year-old Bezos said during a news conference Tuesday after becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride in his own spacecraft." 

Following his comment, an American comedian who is also known for curating funny memes on Instagram shared an image of actor Joaquin Phoenix from his popular movie Joker. Taking a jibe at Bezos, he meant that Amazon workers would feel like Joker when their company's founder lauded his workers for sending him to space. 

Humorously, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's account on Instagram appeared to have "liked" the image mocking his rival Jeff Bezos.

Other sarcastic comments that followed Bezos statement were as follows,

 

