Mars Tonight: What Time Will Mars Be Visible? How To Spot It?

Stargazers are bracing up to catch a glimpse of the red planet as it is set to make a remarkably close approach to Earth. The event will offer an excellent opportunity for stargazers or anyone interested in astronomy to get a closer look at Mars. It is worth noting that this is an extremely rare phenomenon and the red planet will be at its brightest until the next 15 years. As reported by Earthsky, people will have to wait until September 2035 until Mars comes this close to Earth.

Also Read | NASA Sends $23 Million Female-friendly 'space Toilet' To International Space Station

How close is Mars to Earth tonight?

Mars will be only 38.6 million miles (62.1 million km) away from Earth when it makes its closest approach. This will make it appear way more pronounced and brighter. In addition, there won't be any bright stars around the red planet at the time.

Also Read | NASA Releases Time-lapse Video Of Exploding Star 'as Bright As 5 Billion Suns' | WATCH

What time will Mars be visible?

Mars has superseded most of the celestial bodies to emerge as the brightest planet this month, after the Sun, moon, and, Venus. The red planet will have the closest approach to Earth today at around 7 AM PDT (10 AM EDT), according to Earthsky.

Mars tonight: How to spot Mars?

As mentioned above, Mars will have its closest approach to Earth in the early morning hours, but it will obviously be best-viewed in the night, preferably post-midnight.

"October is a great time for viewing Mars, as the planet is visible all night right now, and reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight," reported by NASA.

Also Read | Mars Comes Close To Earth: Here Are All The Space Events Happening This Week

You can view the red planet with the naked eye as it will be fairly visible, however, it is suggested that you watch it through a pair of binoculars. As for people who are interested in astronomy or those looking to spot more details of the celestial body, it is best to get a telescope.

On July 31, 2018, Mars had a close approach to Earth at about 35.78 million miles (57.59 million km). Earlier on August 27, 2003, it had an even closer approach to our planet at just 34.65 million miles (55.76 million km).

Also Read | 'Looking This Good...': NASA's Hubble Captures Spectacular Image Of Nearby Galaxy

Image credits: NASA