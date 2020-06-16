Mercury Retrograde June 2020: Know How It Happens, Date, Effects And More

The world is going to experience the next Mercury Retrograde this month i.e. in June 2020, after the previous Mercury Retrograde that started on February 16 and lasted till March 10, 2020. There are two more happenings of the event this year. Many people believe in astrological predictions, their meaning, and how it affects the day to day life of many people. If you are amongst these people, here is everything about what is Mercury Retrograde, what happens when Mercury goes into Retrograde and all about Mercury Retrograde June 2020.

What is Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury Retrograde is called Paara Pratigaamee in Hindi. Mercury completes its orbit around the Sun in a short span of 88 days. At such a swift pace, the first planet of our Solar System becomes Retrograde three or four times in a calendar year. This means Earth watches Mercury Retrograde 3 - 4 times every year for about three weeks at a time. In comparison to Buddh Grah, outer planets have less frequent and longer-lasting periods of retrograde motion. In Mercury Retrograde, the planet appears to move in backward motion which is why the word "Retrograde" is used to denote the occurring.

What happens when Mercury goes into Retrograde?

When the first planet of our Solar System goes into retrograde, it starts to appear moving "backward". This means people viewing it from Earth find it moving west to east instead of the normal movement which is east to west. However, this occurrence of the reversal movement of Mercury's orbit is just an illusion.

Astrologers believe that Mercury Retrograde signifies challenges in communication with people, technology, travel and interaction problems in relationships. They advise people to sit back and take time till the Retrograde passes and avoid making travel plans or buying technology. Many astrologers believe that Mercury Retrogrades only provides more time to think about new beginnings and make a plan of action. They preach that patience is the key to achieving goals, including happiness.

Mercury Retrograde June 2020 date and time

The second Mercury Retrograde of 2020 begins with the Pre-Shadow in on June 2, 2020, at approx 10:21 AM IST. Mercury goes into total Retrograde on 10:29 AM IST on June 17. Mercury Retrograde ends on July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:36 am IST. However, its Post-Shadow will continue till July 26. This means that the Mercury Retrograde June 2020 will start from 17 and it will last till July 12.

Mercury Retrograde dates of 2020

February 16 to March 10

June 17 to July 12

October 14 to November 3

