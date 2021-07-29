Modi Government Actively Considering Space Activities Bill: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh

Quick links:
On July 29, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister said that the Space Activities Bill is under active consideration by the government. The Space Activities Bill aims to regulate and promote private participation in the space sector. Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Department of Space wrote this in a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha today. Jitendra Singh said that the government is in process of creating an ecosystem to encourage private participation in space and in the indigenous production of space technology, devices and services.
Previously, in June 2020, the Central Government had announced space reforms. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-Space) was made as an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space. This was done to promote, handhold, license, authorise and monitor private space activities in India.
IN-Space will have Safety and Security Directorate to ensure the security of ISRO installations while opening their access to private entities. Public consultations were done and relevant departments and ministries were consulted too. Last year, the PMO had released a statement in December 2020, saying that With the creation of IN-Space, the reforms will provide a level playing field for private companies and start-ups. As per the ISRO site, IN-SPACe is to be established as a single-window nodal agency, with its own cadre, which will permit and oversee the following activities of NGPEs:
The access to Department of Space (DoS) facilities and expertise has been extended to private players to support their space activities. The government is aiming to encourage the transfer of space technologies to Indian industries. It is also bringing in new policies and guidelines for the sector while revising the existing policies. An exclusive webinar in 'Unlocking India's Potential in Space Sector' consisting of four sessions covering the four verticals of the space programme was organised with the participation of industrialists, academia, start-up entrepreneurs, as well as the general public. Suggestions by all attendees have been taken into consideration and appropriately addressed. A press release was also put out by the government for the same.