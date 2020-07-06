TMC Slams ICMR's Mid-August Covid Vaccine Deadline; Says It's For PM Modi's I-Day Speech

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, July 6, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra accusing him of accelerating the 'Covaxin vaccine' launch in order to 'spice up' his Independence day speech on August 15. Moitra said that this is the 'first time' in the history of modern science that a vaccine is having to meet a deadline.

Her reaction comes at the time when ICMR has fast-tracked BBIL's Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine - Covaxin's clinical trials. On Friday the ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava stated that it aims to launch the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Covaxin was approved by the DCGI recently to proceed to clinical trials after it showed promise in its pre-clinical data.

READ | COVID-19: Scientist at Science & Tech Min opines 'mass use of vaccine unlikely till 2021'

First time in the history of modern science that a vaccine is having to meet a deadline to spice up a PM’s Independance day speech — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2020

READ | Congress attacks ICMR for targeting mid-August Covid vaccine launch; Ramesh gets sarcastic

Congress slams ICMR

The Congress party also criticised the hurriedness of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for planning to launch its indigenous COVID vaccine by mid-August. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that it was dangerous to 'announce deadlines' in order to make headlines. Terming the ICMR 'Sarvagyani’, the Congress leader said that announcing deadlines could destroy ICMR's credibly and violate its norms and safety protocols.

Bharat Biotech is a fine company. Its founder says vaccine CAN be ready by end-2020. Great. But it’s dangerous for ‘Sarvagyani’ to fix August 15 for vaccine trial to be completed & destroy ICMR’s credibility. Managing headlines by deadlines violates all norms & safety protocols. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 5, 2020

ICMR Fast-tracks 'Covaxin' Vaccine launch

In view of the public health emergency due to Coronavirus pandemic, the country's apex medical body has selected 12 institutes across the country and has advised them to expedite approvals and complete recruiting for the trials by 7 July. "Kindly note that non-compliance will be viewed seriously," the letter states, adding that the institutions must treat this project on the highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse.

Apart from Odisha, institutes selected for the clinical trial are located in Visakhapatnam, Rohtak (Haryana), New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gorakhpur, Kanpur (UP), Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar and Goa.

READ | ICMR bolsters 'mid-August' Covid vaccine effort; adds 12 institutes for Covaxin trial

READ | Brazil's Anvisa approves clinical trials of China's possible COVID-19 vaccine