Comet NEOWISE: Take A Look At Some Surreal Time-lapses Of This Celestial Phenomenon

Outer space visitor Comet NEOWISE is 4.6 billion years old, which makes it older than Earth and as old as our Solar System itself. However, it was not until March 2020 that NASA’s NEOWISE telescope, also known as Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, captured the sight of this speedily floating space rock moving in our solar system. According to NASA reports Comet NEOWISE completed its slingshot around the Sun on July 3, 2020. It is rapidly travelling on its course, and NASA reports claim that on July 23, which is 20 days after the comet’s slingshot around the Sun, it will make its closest approach towards Earth. Watch some breathtakingly surreal pictures and timelapse of the Comet NEOWISE here.

Read | NASA shares skywatching tips on how to photograph Comet NEOWISE

Comet NEOWISE breathtaking videos and pictures

Comet #NEOWISE is just spectacular! The last time humans would of seen a sight like this, Stone Henge was a baby at ~500 years old and the Great Pyramids of Giza weren't built fully! The next time we see it will be the year 8,820CE... maybe this is the last time humans see it?! pic.twitter.com/TufQzpFGMd — Cosmic Webb (@Cosmic_Webb) July 16, 2020

This is perhaps one of the most marvellous and surreal pictures of NEOWISE captured so far. The breathtaking picture is taken at Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument in England. The Twitter user who shared this mesmerising picture pointed out the fact that the last time humans had witnessed this cosmic spectacle was when, the prehistoric monument, Stone Henge, was only 500 years old. Stone Henge is over 5,000 years old at this point. The twitter user also mentioned that the next time, Comet NEOWISE will be spotted in Earth’s sky will be in the year 8,820CE.

Read | Comet NEOWISE to be clearly visible in India for 20 days form July 14 onwards

Timelapse from Monday night's Northern Lights and Comet NEOWISE show in Southern Ontario. pic.twitter.com/Plu1BN5QtC — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 16, 2020

This time-lapse video was shared by a Twitter user name Jason Young. The twitter user has captured the cosmic show of Comet NEOWISE against the backdrop of one of the most surreal phenomenons visible from Earth, which are the Aurora Borealis lights, also famously known as Northern Lights. The time-lapse video was captured in Southern Ontario in Canada.

Read | Where is Comet Neowise tonight? Know the time when it will be visible

Sedona last night pic.twitter.com/rfzDZol9TO — David Lennard (@dlennard) July 15, 2020

The above picture is captured by twitter in Sedona, Arizona. The icy comet looks enthralling in the colourful predawn sky and with rocky mountains in the foreground. It was mentioned by the twitter user in the comments that the picture was captured at 3:45 AM.

Read | How long is Neowise visible each night? Here is all about the comet's visibility

What a sight!☄️



Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/vBKyuDbJcZ — TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) July 14, 2020

This time-lapse video of Comet NEOWISE looks hypnotising. It has not been mentioned by the twitter account as to where this time-lapse video has been taken. But it seems to span across a long period of time, as Comet Neowise is seen from evening time till before the sunrise.

Read | Comet NEOWISE spotted by NASA spacecraft

NEOWISE Comet Viewing: How to find NEOWISE?

Comet NEOWISE July 21 location is under the Big Dipper. The Big Dipper is not a constellation in itself, they are a group of stars that appears as a part of the Ursa Major constellation which is also known as the Big Bear. Comet NEOWISE will be visible in Northwestern Skies of the Northern Hemisphere.

While Comet NEOWISE is visible with naked eyes, NASA has recommended the use of binoculars or even a small telescope for a better viewing experience. The comet will also become temporarily visible to early risers in the morning time. If the astronomy lovers get away from the city lights and look to the Northeast before approximately 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise, they will be able to witness the sneaky space visitor.