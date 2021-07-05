Nano-sized Molecules Might Inhibit Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Diseases: Study

Nanoparticles are major elements in medicines that help in restricting several harmful formations in the human brain. Recently, a discovery has brought light to this issue. Researchers at Umea University, Sweden have discovered nano-sized molecules that may help in inhibiting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The discovery has been done in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania. The research has provided more hope for the treatment of serious health conditions.

Discovery of nano molecules

According to professor Ludmilla Morozova-Roche, Umea University, this is a big step towards providing efficient treatment against neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s disease, Corino de Andrade’s, and the mad cow disease. According to the research, the nanosize molecule can hinder the amyloid formation of pro-inflammatory protein S100A9. In serious diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s when proteins misfold they form insoluble fibrils called amyloids which are responsible for the condition. The discovered molecules are capable of dissolving amyloids which have been shown by using atomic force microscopy and fluorescence techniques. The molecules are nanosized polyoxoniobates, which are so-called polyoxometalate ions with a negative charge containing the chemical element niobium. Check out the post by Umea University:

A new discovery by researchers at Umeå University in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania, provides renewed hope for novel treatments of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. #alzheimers #parkinsons #S100A9 #nanoinhibitors #amyloid #braintissue @ACSPublications — Umeå University (@UmeaUniversity) July 1, 2021

However, more research has to be done to understand the function of the molecules and how they can be utilised for treating such conditions.



According to the researchers, they have been working with two different polyoxoniobate molecules, Nb10 and TiNb9. Molecules are nanosized which means they are extremely small. These nano molecules can also be of interest for other medical applications because of their high biocompatibility and stability.

Formation of Plaques in the brain

The human body contains some proteins which start to fold incorrectly forming unbreakable fibrils. However, these proteins don’t dissolve when they start to form large plaques which restrict electrical signals to reach the brain. As a result of this, people suffer from different types of diseases leading to dementia. Such disease leads to to the weakening of cognitive abilities and sometimes death. Usually, people in old age suffer from such kinds of build-ups resulting in serious disease which includes Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

(Source: ANI)