NASA Detects X-rays Emitting From Uranus For The First Time, Flares Resemble Auroras

For the first time, astronomers have discovered X-rays emitted from the planet Uranus which was observed by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The giant ice planet mysteriously radiated vibrant flares of X-rays in pink and purple seen emerging from its set of two rings and the equator. Approximately four times the diameter of Earth, the seventh planet of the solar system has revealed unforeseen details that will help the astronomers to unveil more answers about the aloof frosty galactic body.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, NASA shared the awe-inspiring image of Uranus radiating X-rays, as it wrote: “Astronomers have detected X-rays coming from Uranus for the very first time with help from our NASA Chandra X-ray.” It continued, “The 7th planet from the Sun and its rings appear to scatter the sun’s X-rays to produce these X-rays.” Furthermore, the space agency explained that the phenomenon newly discovered might help scientists better understand how growing black holes and neutron stars emit X-rays.

Uranus is different from the rest of the planets as it rotates on its sides, has freezing temperatures, and is made up almost entirely of hydrogen and helium. In the image shared by NASA, one can see the Chandra X-ray image of Uranus from 2002 (in pink) superimposed on an optical image from the Keck-I Telescope obtained in a separate study in 2004. The flares were only recently analyzed by the astronomers, and have left the scientific community stunned as it remains unclear what may have been causing the X Rays on the planet with unusual orientations of its spin axis and its magnetic field. “On Earth, we can see colorful light shows in the sky called auroras, which happen when high-energy particles interact with the atmosphere.

X-rays are emitted in Earth’s auroras, produced by energetic electrons after they travel down the planet’s magnetic field lines to its poles and are slowed down by the atmosphere,” NASA explained. It added that similarly on Jupiter, auroras are observed. On Jupiter, X-rays from auroras come from two sources: electrons traveling down magnetic field lines, as on Earth, and positively charged atoms and molecules raining down at Jupiter’s polar regions, NASA explained. Although, the space agency stressed that the astronomers “are less certain about what causes auroras on Uranus.”

Possibilities of X-Ray emission

The X-ray radiations on Uranus could have been mainly caused due to the sun, astronomers have speculated citing that both Jupiter and Saturn scatter X-ray light given off by the Sun. They also believe that there may be at least one other source of X-rays present that is causing these tremendous rays to scatter off the planet. “If further observations confirm this, it could have intriguing implications for understanding Uranus,” NASA said. Another possibility as per the astronomers is that the rings of Uranus are producing X-rays themselves, as is the case with Saturn’s rings. Or the X rays may be coming from the auroras, a phenomenon that has been observed on other planets with similar wavelengths as Uranus.

(Image Credit: NASA)