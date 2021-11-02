NASA Hubble Update: Telescope Remains In Safe Mode; Investigation Underway

Updating on the Hubble Space Telescope's status, NASA informed that the observatory continues to remain in safe mode configuration, five days after it suffered some technical glitches. The agency also informed that scientists are currently investigating why Hubble's instruments went into that state and assured that the affected instruments are in a healthy state.

In the past few years, cases of technical faults have seen a spike in Hubble as the telescope is now over thirty years old.

What happened to Hubble's functioning?

On Tuesday, October 26, NASA had revealed that Hubble experienced some malfunction in the synchronisation of its internal instruments. However, as per the administration, the issue first occurred three days ago when the scientists detected the loss of a specific synchronization message. This message provides timing information that the instruments use to correctly respond to data requests and commands. NASA says, when Hubble's science instruments again issued error codes indicating multiple losses of synchronization messages, it automatically went into safe mode as programmed.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health. — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 25, 2021

Currently, the telescope is under investigation mission team members are evaluating spacecraft data and system diagrams to better understand the synchronization issue and how to address it. "They also are developing and testing procedures to collect additional data from the spacecraft. These activities are expected to take at least one week", said NASA.

Glitches in Hubble are now more frequent than usual

The telescope cannot be blamed for the faults that it has been experiencing lately as it has officially spent 31 years in space. The reason why the issues with Hubble have increased is that most of the components used for its development are from the bygone years. Earlier in June 2021, the telescope experienced issues with its payload computer which sent it into the safe mode for over a month. However, it is worth mentioning that the payload computer is a technology of the past as it was built in the 1980s. And once these devices start facing technical issues, it is not easy to travel in outer space and repair the defective parts. It is being speculated that Hubble will retire before this decade meets its end and will be succeeded by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Image: Pixabay