NASA Invites People To Participate Remotely In Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch

To enable the space lovers to join the launch of its Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission, NASA has listed a menu of activities amid "Countdown to Mars" on its site to be the part of the project from the convenience of one’s home. NASA’s mission will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and the space agency invited people to participate remotely by submitting videos, virtual photos taken on Mars or next to the rover, by taking a dive into an interactive launch packet, and with a sign up to send names to Mars on a future space mission.

In search for astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life, the rover will head to Jezero Crater, a lakebed with intriguing geology on the planet Mars. The vehicle will accumulate the rock and soil samples there for future and return to Earth, according to NASA’s release. Further, the rover will study the planet's climate and geology that will pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet in the future.

Director for communications and education at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that manages the mission, Michael Greene said, “During these challenging times, no matter where you are, you can participate in this launch and help send this robotic geologist on a mission to explore worlds beyond our own.” In order to involve the global audience in the launch of the rover, NASA released a “virtual launch toolkit” to participate in the Perseverance launch. The options include:

#CountdownToMars

One could actually record their own version of a launch countdown video clip and tag it on social media using #CountdownToMars. As per NASA, the clip may be featured on NASA social media or even on launch day. Here's how to participate.

Send Your Name to Mars, Again!

As the rover carried the dime-size chips with 10.9 million names submitted worldwide to travel to the space, people that already signed up can get a special "Now Boarding" stamp and are ready for launch. Here they can sign up to send name on a future mission to Mars.

Mars Photo Booth

At Home, one can virtually take a souvenir photo with a virtual Mars Photo Booth that NASA updated on site. One can pose next to the mighty Atlas V rocket that will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, strike a pose on Mars, or put self next to the rover in the JPL clean room where it was assembled and download the image.

Virtual Launch Packet

One can also get the interactive magazine-style booklet to enhance their launch-viewing experience. The flipbook includes information about the Perseverance rover launch and all the print products for the mission. Visitors can download it as a PDF.

Spacecraft 3D Rover Experience

One can have a remarkable 3D Perseverance rover journey in an interactive 3D experience. All one has to do is click and select different sections to learn all about the science tools and instruments that make up the mighty rover.

Watch the Launch and Share Your Excitement

Space buffs can watch the mission briefings and other Mars 2020 programming on NASA TV, culminating with the launch on July 30. Here’s schedule for Perseverance programming. Check the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for hours or any restrictions and watch the launch. The first launch opportunity begins at 4:50 a.m. PDT/ 7:50 a.m. EDT on July 30.

