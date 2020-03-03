NASA On A Look-out For Astronauts For A New Team After 4 Years; Interested? Check Details

After four years of wait, aspiring astronauts are getting a chance to grab the opportunity for their dream job. One of the world's biggest space agency, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA, is accepting applications from aspirants who want to explore the world beyond Earth. The firm will stop accepting applications by the end of March 2020.

NASA is planning to send a crew back to Moon to explore the South Pole of the Earth's Sattelite for the first time from its Artemis program. The selected aspirant may also get to be a part of the Mars exploration team. If this lights a spark inside your heart then you must not miss out on a chance to fulfil your dreams.

What does it take to become NASA astronaut?

To potentially be a NASA astronaut, a person needs to be smart and intelligent. The space agency has urged that the aspirants must be the citizen of the USA with a master’s degree in a STEM field, a medical doctorate or must have a STEM-based bachelor’s degree along with having completed test pilot school program. The applicants are also expected to have at least two years of “progressively responsible, professional experience”.

According to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine's statement, the space agency is expecting talented men and women from diverse backgrounds who are going to join them in this new era of human exploration that begins with the Artemis program to the Moon. He also mentioned that “America is closer than any other time in history since the Apollo program to returning astronauts to the Moon. We will send the first woman and next man to the lunar South Pole by 2024, and we need more astronauts to follow suit on the Moon, and then Mars.”

The selected people would be working in Houston. However, they will be travelling most of the time. One can expect salaries between $104,898 and $161,141. The selected individuals will be spending two years learning and training to understand skills from spacewalking to robotics to teamwork. The team will also learn to handle responsibilities within the astronaut office. The astronaut office training includes supporting fellow astronauts in space to advising on the development of new spacecraft.

According to NASA's 2015 recruitment, out of 18,300 applications, only 11 got the job. This year, however, the space agency is expecting a high number of applications for the opening. They will begin selecting final candidates by the middle of next year.

