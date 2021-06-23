NASA Is Sending A Mannequin On Artemis I Space Mission; Here's Your Chance To Name It

NASA is sending a mannequin into space onboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft ahead of the first flight with crew on Artemis II. The suited Manikin, or Moonikin will be launched in November which will pave the way for sending the first woman and the first person of colour to the lunar surface.

The anatomical model that will journey to space simulates the human physique and is commonly used in training for emergency rescues, medical education, and research. Manikin will travel for Artemis I and will be equipped with two radiation sensors, one under the headrest and another behind the seat, to record acceleration and vibration throughout the mission as Orion travels around the Moon and back to Earth. Now, NASA needs help in being able to name it.

[Credit: NASA]

Manikin’s space mission will help NASA scientists to understand better how to best protect crew members for Artemis II and beyond. The space agency already has eight names that it has shortlisted to choose from. And it is now asking people on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to pick a name each and the final two names will compete with one another until the final showdown on Monday, June 28. The final name of the Moonikin will be announced on Tuesday, June 29.

[Credit: NASA]

The male-bodied mannequin was previously used by NASA for Orion vibration tests. Space radiation is one of the biggest hazards crews face during Deep Space missions. So NASA signed a contract with Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to conduct an experiment to test the AstroRad radiation protection vest on Artemis I.

For this, Manikin will be fitted with two model human torsos, called phantoms, made from materials that mimic human bones, soft tissues, and also organs of an adult female. These phantoms will be supporting NASA’s Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE), which will provide data on radiation levels during missions to the Moon.

"It's critical for us to get data from the Artemis I manikin to ensure all of the newly designed systems, coupled with an energy dampening system that the seats are mounted on, integrate together and provide the protection crew members will need in preparation for our first crewed mission on Artemis II," Jason Hutt, NASA's lead for Orion Crew Systems Integration, said in a statement.

Name the Artemis Moonikin Challenge

The Manikin is already named Zohar and Helga, by the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). But below are the eight other names with meaning that NASA wants to choose from. Click here to vote. More information about the names can be learnt here.