NASA Partners With Detergent Brand To Facilitate Washing Clothes In Space

The Procter and Gamble brand has collaborated with National Aeronautics Space Agency to keep the astronaut's spacesuits fresh. The new partnership will help in facilitating washing clothes in the International Space agency(ISS). The P&G company and NASA will create a fully degradable detergent that will clean clothes without wasting water.

P&G and NASA signed an agreement

Tide has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space. Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space. P&G will make the detergent that will use limited water, ingredient safety and compatibility with life support systems. Dr Michael Roberts, Acting Chief Scientist for the ISS National Lab said that they are excited to work with P&G.

"The ISS National Lab is excited to work with the P&G team once again as they push the limits of their research and development onboard the orbiting laboratory,” said Dr Michael Roberts in the P&G press release.

We need water to survive on #Mars. And let’s be honest, the first astronauts on Mars will want clean clothes too. See how @tide and @NASA will create the first laundry solution for space – and how it can help us support water sustainability here on Earth! https://t.co/wtIShqgDMM — Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble) June 22, 2021

The Cincinnati-based company on June 22 announced the agreement. The company said that it has signed an agreement with NASA to develop laundry detergent so astronauts can wash their clothes instead of always having to change into new ones. Aga Orlik, Senior Vice President, P&G North America Fabric Care revealed that they were eager to work with NASA and ISS National Lab to tide on Earth. They would work on developing a low resource laundry solution for every day.

"This partnership was created to rethink cleaning solutions – forcing us to rethink innovations for resource-constrained and challenging environments like the ISS, deep space and even the future of our home planet," said Aga Orlik said in the press release. "We are eager to apply our learnings from our partnerships with NASA and the ISS National Lab to Tide on Earth, developing a low-resource-use laundry solution for everyday use while meeting consumer demand for more sustainable products," Orlik added.

IMAGE: AP/Tide/Facebook