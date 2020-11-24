NASA pays tribute to Edwin Hubble, shares stunning montage of space discoveries | Watch

Paying a tribute to Astronomer Edwin P. Hubble on his birthday, National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) posted a montage showcasing all discoveries made by his namesake telescope. Shared on Instagram, the two and a half minute video features cosmic encounters, storm on other planets, bursting stars inter alia. Launched in April 1990, it is the Hubble telescope which has revealed universe’s secrets capturing over a million observations, NASA said.

Read: NASA Scientists Use Hubble Telescope To Study Rare Metal Asteroid With Planetary Origins

In its social media post, NASA revealed that the celestial telescope is capable of getting equipped with advanced science instruments. Highlighting its contributions, they wrote that it was Hubble telescope which first revealed that the universe was constantly expanding. Since shared, the stunning video has crossed one lakh eighty thousand views and racked up a varied amount of comments. While many users wished ‘Happy birthday Hubble’, many lauded the super “intriguing” video clip.

Read: NASA Reveals How Space’s ‘Cosmic Reef’ Sounds Like As Hubble Marks 30th Anniversary

Who was Dr Hubble ?

Edwin Hubble, after whom the Hubble Telescope is named, used the largest telescope of his day in the 1920s at the Mt. Wilson Observatory near Pasadena, California to discover galaxies beyond our own. According to the American space agency, it was him who first confirmed an "expanding" universe, which provided the foundation for the big-bang theory. He also played a crucial role in establishing the fields of extragalactic astronomy and observational cosmology, Born in 1889, Hubble proved that many objects previously thought to be clouds of dust and gas and classified as "nebulae" were actually galaxies beyond the Milky Way.

Credits: NASA

Hubble Telescope

“Hubble's launch and deployment in April 1990 marked the most significant advance in astronomy since Galileo's telescope. Thanks to five servicing missions and more than 25 years of operation, our view of the universe and our place within it has never been the same,” NASA wrote on its website.

Read: Hubble Captures 'cosmic Cascade' Of UGCA 193 Galaxy That Looks Like A Waterfall; See Pics

Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots 'Greater Pumpkin' Galactic Collision For Halloween Surprise