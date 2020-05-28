NASA Predicts '50 Percent Chance' Of Favourable Weather For Postponed Crew Dragon Launch

NASA is looking at a 50 percent chance of the weather being in a favourable condition on May 30 for the rescheduled NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon launch. After millions were disappointed with poor atmospheric conditions forcing the historic ‘Launch America’ mission to be aborted on May 27, the chances of the launch being successful three days later at 3:22pm ET also remains equally grim.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine acknowledged that there was a lot of dismay among people after the launch was cancelled. However, shifting the light to the positive aspect of the entire program being delayed, Bridenstine assured that it was a “great day” both for NASA and SpaceX and hailed the joint effort for making “good decisions”.

As the egress team assists @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug out of the capsule, we are looking at a 50% chance of favorable weather for Saturday's launch. pic.twitter.com/D7kI2PmzJa — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

‘Best decision’

After the offloading of the spacecraft was completed and US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were flown back, NASA chief explained in his statement that there was simply “too much electricity” in the atmosphere. And while there were no lightning storm or similar phenomenon, Bridenstine said that there were concerns that the momentous launch on May 27 at 4:33pm ET could “trigger lightning”. Therefore, Jim Bridenstine added that the mission being rescheduled to May 30 at 3:22pm ET was "best decision".

"It was a great day for NASA, it was a great day for @SpaceX. I think our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along." Administrator @JimBridenstine explains why the scrub today was the best decision to keep the #LaunchAmerica crew safe: pic.twitter.com/MVV85ZFx42 — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

Bridenstine, who had previously hailed the NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon mission as “Herculean task”, announced the postponement of the launch citing the safety of crew members. According to him, it was the “top priority” to ensure that Hurley and Behnken who had already buckled up for the mission in the capsule, were safe.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump, who was there to witness the liftoff, thanked both NASA and SpaceX for their hard work as well as leadership. Even though the mission was cancelled just 16 minutes before the scheduled take-off time, Trump said that he is “looking forward” to join the launch which has now been moved to May 30.

Image Source: AP