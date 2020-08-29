NASA Shares Image Of Canyon Floor & Wall Rock On Mars Resembling 'dragon'

NASA recently shared the image of the canyon floor and wall rock on Mars with the pattern resembling a ‘dragon’ and it has caused a stir on the internet. The picture was captured by HiRISE camera mounted on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter back on July 4, 2007, from the southwestern Melas Chasma on the Martian Planet. According to NASA, the floor of the region is basically an “unusual” deposit composed of light-stoned blocks in a darker matrix.

Meanwhile, in the lighter blocks, the great resolution of the image ended up revealing the layers that were just a few metres in thickness. Further elaborating on the image, NASA said that these layers were around “300 to 1,600 feet (100 to 500 meters) in diameter and appear rounded, while others are elongated with angular edges.”

The image helped the researchers know more about the morphologies of the blocks that suggested ductile formation, such as from a flow or some kind of tectonic disturbance. NASA added, “Windblown (aeolian) ripples are interspersed between the blocks in the darker matrix.” Take a look.

The sharp-eyed HiRISE camera aboard our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this “dragon” patrolling the canyon floor of Melas Chasma. 🐉 The area shown is just over half a mile (about one kilometer) across. Details: https://t.co/s7oPfBunrZ pic.twitter.com/P75hIKD1a3 — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) August 28, 2020

Netizens laud the image of ‘dragon patrolling’

What NASA called “dragon” patrolling, internet users called “amazing”. While some netizens were seen dragons are finding their way back to the Earth from the Red planet, others brought China into the discussion saying that the Asian superpower will say its their land because it resembles the extinct animal. Many lauded the image and expressed being awestruck by teh vastness of the space.

DRAGONS DRAGONS DRAGONSSSSSS!!!! — Laika L. Gagarin (@LaikaAndYuri) August 29, 2020

@LaikaAndYuri go to Mars. There are dragons there. — 平山 仁美 (@WickedChild7) August 29, 2020

It's a well known fact that dragons are not only magical creatures, they are also celestial creatures too! You'll find them in every single part of the cosmos. — Shaminar the Dragon (@Shaminarthedrgn) August 29, 2020

If it's Dragon Then very soon China will be claiming that this is our ancient territory 😂😂 — Darshan Gajjar (@darshan12599) August 28, 2020

Amazing photography! Mars keeps surprising humans to its beautiful surroundings. — Ðαяιαηα мαєℓℓє ~ 🤖|🚀|💻 (@darianamaelle) August 29, 2020

Hi yes, Deagons on Mars sounds like a good thing — Levi Tahaan Currie (@LeviCurrie) August 29, 2020

