NASA Shares Image Of The Crab Supernova Observed In 1054 CE

On September 18, NASA revealed a historic and spectacular supernova observed in 1054 CE by its Chandra X-ray Observatory that stunned the internet. Taking to its official Instagram handle, NASA shared the breathtaking image of The Crab supernova captured on the High-Resolution Camera (HRC) at about 6,500 light-years from Earth. The supernova’s remnants became one of the most famous objects in the sky after it was first observed in the year 1054, NASA revealed. The image portrayed a dense neutron star about 30 kilometers in diameter that rotates once every 33 milliseconds known as Pulsar, and a purplish vibrant filamentary structure in the expanding debris cloud.

The crab Nebula, according to a NASA release, is a complex formation of a cloud of gas and debris in the shape of a crab scattered in fragments of an exploding star, known as the “guest” star which was first discovered located in the constellation Taurus in July of 1054 A.D. The star is estimated to have exploded some 7,500 years ago. Interestingly, the Crab Nebula has widely made it into the historical transcripts and contains the bright star that outshone Venus, and came to be known as the third brightest object in the sky. Unfortunately, it faded after nearly two years of visibility by 1057. The supernova was also visible in daylight for 23 days and was observed by Chinese and other astronomers first.

Discovered in the year 1731

Astronomer John Bevis made its discovery in the year 1731 and listed it as (M1) in Charles Messier’s catalog of nebulous objects. As per NASA, it is the only supernova that emitted radiations such as radio waves through infrared and visible wavelengths to ultraviolet, X-rays, and gamma rays. In the 1960s NASA discovered the Crab pulsar (NP 0532) at the center of the nebula and named it as Pulsar. “Fascinating. All of these wonderful stories coming to life about life in the Universe. So glad that you are taking the time to share these. Pictures and facts with none- astronomers,” a commenter wrote on NASA’s post, appreciating the image which NASA said one could set it as new background wallpaper on the phone or tablet. “Vibrant,” another said. “Beautiful,” said the third.

