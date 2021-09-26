NASA Shares Mesmerising Pictures Of Nebula; Netizens Call It 'Hand Of God'

If you are someone who is always interested in learning about the chemistry of outer space and loves to watch celestial beings, then the latest post shared by the US Space Agency will be a treat to your eyes. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a picture of "nebula energy" on their Instagram account dedicated to the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory. The post has left the users mesmerized and will leave you intrigued too.

The post shared by NASA shows multiple colourful shining particles belonging to outer space, which resemble a "hand-shaped structure". Sharing the picture, the US Aeronautics and Space Administration described the image and wrote, "The hand-shaped structure, seen in gold in these images, is a nebula of energy and particles blown by a # pulsear left behind after a star exploded. The pulsar, known as PSR B1509-58, is about 19 kilometers (12 miles) in diameter and it's spinning around almost 7 times per second!"

When one user asked about the dimensions of this hand-shaped nebula and its distance from Earth, NASA's Instagram page responded, "The first image in the post is about 230 light-years across. PSR B1509-58 is located about 17,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Circinus." NASA also confirmed that the nebula is also popularly known as the "Hand of God".

Check the image below

The post has garnered over 24,000 likes and many comments since it went online. Users expressed their excitement after watching it. Many even dubbed the picture as, "Hand of God." While some thanked NASA for sharing such amazing views, others One Instagrammer said, "Really amazing! I've been watching it for 10 minutes now," a second user wrote, "Goodness we are lucky to be HERE!" While a third person expressed, "it looks like a bird flying." Another guy said, "I see a jester with a pointy nose."

(Image: @Nasachandraxray/Instgram)