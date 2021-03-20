NASA Shares Stunning Images Of 5th Brightest Galaxy In Sky, Writes 'in Dust We Trust'

NASA took to its official Instagram handle and shared images of the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky. According to NASA, it is known for the dust lane across its middle and a giant jet blasting away from the supermassive black hole at its centre. Cen A is an active galaxy about 12 million light-years from Earth. Each light wavelength speaks something different.

In the image, the dark dust lanes and young blue star clusters, which crisscross its central region, can be seen in visible light. The first image is â£a part of a "quartet of galaxies" collaboration of professional and amateur astronomers that combines optical data from amateur telescopes. This is done with data from the archives of NASA missions. According to the reports by NASA, its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville manages the Chandra program for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge controls Chandra's science and flight operations. Let’s have a look at the images.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 1 million likes.

