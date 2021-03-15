NASA Shares Stunning Pic Of Milky Way Galaxy With A Supermassive Black Hole

NASA on March 13 shared images of the Milky Way galaxy that contains an exotic collection of objects. Taking to its official handle on Instagram, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared the photographs of the Milky Way galaxy which has a supermassive black hole at the centre. Since being shared, the post has got more than 26000 likes and gathered tons of comments from people.

According to the shared post, the centre of the Milky Way galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A. Saggitarius A is a supermassive black hole weighing about 4 million times the mass of the sun. The region around Sagittarius A is green and blue coloured and is combined with radio data (red) from the MeerKat telescope in South Africa. Take a look at the pictures.

NASA shared image of Neutron outside Milky Way galaxy

Meanwhile, last month NASA had shared a captivating image of a ‘special’, lonely neutron star spotted outside of the Milky Way galaxy for the first tie ever on NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. Taking to its official handle on Instagram, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory shared the breathtaking photograph of the newly identified neutron star 200,000 light-years away from Earth. The space agency added that the remnants from the original explosion are seen in space for several thousand years and contain the debris ejected from the star’s interior.