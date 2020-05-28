NASA-SpaceX 'Launch America' Mission LIVE: Watch Historic Dragon Spacrcraft Launch Here

What NASA has called ‘making history’, the Space X’s brand new Dragon capsule will launch on May 27 at 4:33 pm EDT to reach the International Space Station from the American turf for the first time nine years. Even though the unfavourable weather conditions of thunderstorms and tornadoes caused some delay in the ‘#LaunchAmerica’ program, both NASA and Space X have made a significant leap towards the ‘renationalisation’ of commercial space travel. Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have buckled up in the capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the launch pad which was used by the Apollo moon missions nearly half a century ago.

Watch the live stream of the launch here:

Image Source: AP