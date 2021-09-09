NASA To Launch Advanced James Webb Space Telescope Worth $10 Billion In December

NASA, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on December 18. This observatory project is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency and is staked at a whopping $10 billion. The space telescope will blast off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Spaceport in French Guiana.

Space project heads review: The James Webb Space Telescope

The $10billion joint project by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency is currently awaiting shipment and is stowed at contractor Northrop Gunman's facilities in Redondo Beach, California. Webb's NASA program director Gregory Robinson said in a statement that the James Webb Space Telescope was an exemplary mission that signified the epitome of perseverance.

Stephane Israel, CEO of Arianespace said, "We are extremely honoured to orbit NASA's James Webb Space Telescope with Ariane, a first for Arianespace and the European space team."

What specialities does this telescope carry with it?

The Hubble telescope, which is the prevailing premier space telescope, has only limited infrared capacity. A key feature is the telescope's ability to detect infrared, as the light from the object shifts towards the red end of the electromagnetic spectrum by the time it reaches our telescopes. This is because of the universe's constant expansion.

The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope, with longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity. The longer wavelengths enable James Webb Space Telescope to look much closer to the beginning of time and to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies, as well as look inside dust clouds, where stars and planetary systems are formed.

Image Credits - Twitter (NASA)