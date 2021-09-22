NASA's Augmented Reality Tool To Help Astronauts Repair ISS Without Assistance

The International Space Station (ISS) has proven to be a significant achievement that is a result of the collaboration of many countries. The space body has offered a platform for uncountable space experiments that have expanded human knowledge, and any damage to it poses a threat to future practices. In such cases, it is the astronauts who are responsible for repairing the station and are assisted for the repair work by experts on the ground.

However, communication delay from the ground crew to the ISS sometimes creates a significant problem. NASA has finally addressed this issue by developing an augmented-reality tool that aims to increase astronaut autonomy to operate spacecraft or systems without assistance from the Mission Control Center.

Astronauts turn to augmented reality

The agency has learned that the previous method of availing assistance won’t always be applicable. It is currently working on the T2 Augmented Reality (T2AR) project which demonstrates how ISS crew members can inspect and maintain scientific and exercise equipment and achieving research goals without assistance from ground teams, as per the details from NASA. With using the HoloLens in combination with custom-built AR software, the T2AR is the first in-space operational device that enables an astronaut to perform unassisted maintenance and inspections on a major piece of crew support hardware.

The device reportedly uses 3D directional cues to direct the astronaut’s gaze to the proper worksites and displays the procedure instructions. Moreover, it can even follow an astronaut’s verbal instructions to navigate procedures and displayed AR cues for the procedure step being performed. Besides, the user can also avail to supplemental information, such as instructional videos while working instead of reading from PDF documents, which the astronauts have done till now.

Astronauts repaired equipment themselves

According to NASA, the first usage of this tool was done by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, in April, who was tasked with maintenance for one of the space station crew’s pieces of exercise equipment, the T2 Treadmill. Owing to the device, he was able to work with free hands instead of reading instructions from the PDF. Before that, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA’s Megan McArthur had also tried their hands on the T2AR which provided researchers with information about how the technology does and does not work to assist maintenance procedures. The agency informed that there are still nine more tests under the technology demonstration plan.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@STATIONCDRKELLY)