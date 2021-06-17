Last Updated:

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Explores Complex Gas Structures Of The Carina Nebula, Watch

Hubble Space Telescope posted a video over Twitter with content featuring a small portion of the Carina Nebula, the largest star-forming regions in the galaxy

Nasa

Credit: WWW.NASA.GOV


Night sky watching and stargazing are the favourite hobbies of most people. But, the universe beyond the human vision is an experience to watch and explore. A video post featuring Carina Nebula shared on Twitter by the Hubble Telescope showcases various celestial objects. 

The caption read, "This #HubbleClassic explores a small portion of the Carina Nebula, which is one of the largest star-forming regions in our galaxy. The nebula is about 7,500 light-years away from us and mostly made up of hydrogen gas". 

The video is a pan across the complex gas structures of the Carina Nebula in a small portion. The nebula is a cold cloud of predominantly hydrogen gas, laced with dust, which makes the cloud opaque. The cloud is being eroded by a gusher of ultraviolet light from young stars in the region. They form a variety of imaginary patterns.

This video was shared on June 8 and is viewed by more than 44.1K people. It has left viewers awestruck with the resemblance to Thor Odinson’s Asgard or simply the misty mountain from the Lord of the Rings or anything one can imagine connecting the dots.  The post is retweeted and commented on more than 758 times mesmerised in the world of colours and shapes. 

Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is a large telescope in space, launched into orbit by space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. It is an international collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Hubble is one of NASA’s longest-living and most valuable observatories, due to its design allowing it to be repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by astronauts. Today, Hubble continues to provide views of cosmic wonders never before seen and is still at the forefront of astronomy.

Hubble orbits about 547 kilometres above Earth and travels about 5 miles per second. It takes sharp pictures of objects in the sky such as planets, stars and galaxies. So far it has made more than one million observations including detailed pictures of the birth and death of stars, galaxies billions of light-years away, and comet pieces crashing into Jupiter's atmosphere. 

