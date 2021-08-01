NASA's Mars Rover Captures Unseen Pics Of Red Planet; Caption It 'Mail From Mars'

The red planet is the only planet that has the potential to prosper an atmosphere or life. Scientists around the world have stuck their eyes on it and are awaiting any significant development that can alter the dynamics of the universe. The martian planet and any news about it tingle curiosity in commoners too, that’s why when NASA shared the latest photos of the red planet on its Instagram account, in no time the photos went viral.

The leading space and research organization had shared the pictures captured by its MARS rover named, NASA JPL Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. It released 3 new images showing off the many different features of the Red Planet. NASA shared the images along with a funky caption, that read, “You have got a mail from Mars.” The three images are mesmerising and projects the demography of the MARS.

As described by NASA, the first picture shows a layered rock formation within Jiji Crater that has eroded into buttes and stair-like layers. The second image shows a unique polar dune field during northern spring, revealing some interesting patterns, and the third image shows the Ice sheet spread across Mars’ south pole.

After making a landing in February, NASA is now making preparations for its Perseverance Mars rover to collect its first-ever sample of Martian Rock. The collected sample will be transported to Earth later in the future planned missions. The six-wheeled rover is looking for a scientifically interesting target in a part of Jezero Crater, called the "Cratered Floor Fractured Rough."

NASA on Perseverance Mars rover

According to a press release issued by NASA, the mission is expected to begin within the first half of August. The rover landed on February 18 and NASA started the rover mission's science phase on June 1, which explored a 1.5 square-mile patch of crater floor that may contain Jezero's deepest and most ancient layers of exposed bedrock.

Talking on the mission, associate administrator for science at NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen said, "When Neil Armstrong took the first sample from the Sea of Tranquility 52 years ago, he began a process that would rewrite what humanity knew about the Moon."

"I have every expectation that Perseverance's first sample from Jezero Crater, and those that come after, will do the same for Mars. We are on the threshold of a new era of planetary science and discovery", he added.

Image: Instagram/@NASA