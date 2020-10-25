'Nearly 3mm Rise In Sea-levels Each Year,' MoES Warns Of Repercussions Of Global Warming

Rising sea-levels have been a cause of concern for scientists and researches over the last few decades. Multiple reports have raised concerns over the slow-yet-gradual rise in the Mean Sea Levels which have now become much more than just a 'hoax.' Climate researchers have highlighted the drastic effects of this change, mapping through intelligence how devastating its consequences could be, far scarier than conspiracy theories.

On Sunday, sharing the satellite data received from European Space Agency (ESA), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary Madhavan Rajeevan remarked how global warming was causing a nearly 3mm rise in the Mean Sea Levels each year, increasing threat to millions of people who live along the coastal regions.

The ESA Earth Observation today shared an info-graphic, showcasing the slow change in the height of the ocean surface each year. The data shows that on an average "since 1993 the global mean sea level has risen by just over 3 mm every year."

Why are rising sea-levels a cause of concern?

Reports have indicated that India and other Asian countries, including Bangladesh and Indonesia, may see a five to tenfold increase in the population living below the projected high tide line over the next few decades. Some reports have even predicted how by 2050, about 340 million people would settle in places that may be submerged during yearly floods, and up to 630 million by the end of this century.

Last year, Climate Central, a science organisation based in New Jersey, published an article in the journal Nature Communications, claiming that Southern Vietnam's 20 million people will be inundated with much of Ho Chi Minh City underwater. More than 10 percent of the population in Thailand is also predicted to be submerged including parts of Bangkok.

Water also threatens to consume the heart of the city and many other cities around it including Shanghai. Much of Mumbai, India’s financial capital and one of the largest cities in the world, is also at risk of being completely wiped out. Alexandria, Egypt, founded by Alexander the Great around 330BC could also be submerged. Others on the list include Basra in Iraq.

The rise in the Mean Sea Levels has been attributed to Global warming which in layman's terms is the heating up of Earth's climate system due to activities which enhance trapping of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere. On a day to day basis, all of us face its effects when we witness erratic weather patterns or hear about the melting of glaciers and ice sheets in polar zones. All these cause a domino effect contributing to the rising sea-levels across the globe.

