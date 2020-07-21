Neowise July 21 Location: Here Is Where You Can See The Bright Comet In The Night Sky

The spaceborne visitor Comet NEOWISE is 4.6 billion years old, which makes older than Earth and as old as our Solar System. However, it was not until March 2020 that NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope captured the sight of this icy ball moving in our solar system. Alongside Comet NEOWISE, in March NASA had also discovered Comet ATLAS and Comet SWAN. But unlike the icy space visitor NEOWISE, the other two comets fizzled out while making a slingshot around the Sun. Read on to find out, Neowise July 21 location.

NEOWISE July 21 location: How to find NEOWISE tonight?

Space Enthusiasts were mind-blown when Comet Hale-Bopp had graced the Earth’s sky in 1997. Comet Hale-Bopp remained visible for a year and a half since its first appearance. Nearly a quarter-century later Comet NEOWISE is putting on a spectacular show for the sky watchers in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere.

Comet NEOWISE July 21 location is under the Big Dipper. Unlike what most people believe, The Big Dipper is not a constellation in itself, they are a group of stars that appears as a part of the Ursa Major constellation. In fact, finding the Big Dipper will also not only help stargazers to spot Comet NEOWISE but will also help them to locate the North Star Polaris. But, all stargazers need to beware and grab a peek at the stellar show, that Comet NEOWISE is currently putting on because each evening the comet is climbing higher in the sky until eventually, it will fade from view entirely. Another very important fact here is that, if one misses this rare opportunity of seeing the comet with the naked eye, they will not get to witness Comet NEOWISE again in their lifetime as this space-rock will only reappear after in 6,800 years.

Comet NEOWISE Time and Location

Apart from its marvellous nighttime show, Comet NEOWISE will also become temporarily visible to early risers in the morning time. If the astronomy lovers get away from the city lights and look to the Northeast before approximately 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise, they will be able to witness the sneaky space visitor. As Sun begins appears to appear in the Eastern morning sky, NEOWISE will soon slip beneath the horizon and out of view.

Amy Mainzer, who is the principal investigator for the NEOWISE project and also a professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona, claimed in an interview given to a well-known news portal that, NASA is aiming to spot objects like Comet Neowise before they make any close approaches towards Earth. NASA uses the NEOWISE telescope, to hunt for celestial objects which could potentially endanger Earth. One such space missile was the Chicxulub impactor, which is named for its collision site in present-day Mexico. The Chicxulub impactor is believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs from the face of Earth 65 million years ago.