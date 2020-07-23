Neowise July 23: Comet Neowise Is Closest To Earth Today, Here Is How To See It

The bright icy Comet C/2020 F3, which is now being called NEOWISE has garnered a lot of fame since its appearance in Earth’s sky on July 14, 2020. Skywatchers across the world have captured some breathtaking pictures of the comet in the past week. However, the stellar show put on by this space rock is approaching its end, as the outer space visitor is on its outbound journey from our solar system.

What a sight!☄️



Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/vBKyuDbJcZ — TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) July 14, 2020

Sedona last night pic.twitter.com/rfzDZol9TO — David Lennard (@dlennard) July 15, 2020

I made the right decision to go out and take pictures of Comet Neowise last night!👣 All thanks to weather forecast for warning me about today's weather when it should appear brightest🌬 I also appreciate random kuyas who chased away a lot of dogs while we're shooting hehe💛🤭🐶 pic.twitter.com/l4jF7z2TM5 — Ms. Kitty Faye (@meoooowmika) July 23, 2020

Comet #NEOWISE is just spectacular! The last time humans would of seen a sight like this, Stone Henge was a baby at ~500 years old and the Great Pyramids of Giza weren't built fully! The next time we see it will be the year 8,820CE... maybe this is the last time humans see it?! pic.twitter.com/TufQzpFGMd — Cosmic Webb (@Cosmic_Webb) July 16, 2020

The cosmic phenomenon that stargazers across the world are witnessing right now will end in early August. However, before it disappears into deep space for thousands of years, Comet NEOWISE will make its closest approach to Earth today on July 23, 2020. Now astronomy lovers can expect clear and magnified views of the comet in the night sky today.

Neowise July 23 Location: How close will the Comet be to Earth?

According to the reports of a space portal, at approximately 9:09 p.m. EDT which is 1:09 a.m.GMT, and 6:39 a.m. IST. Comet NEOWISE will reach perigee or its closest distance to Earth. At that time, the icy comet will be only 0.69 AU or astronomical units, away from Earth.

According to NASA’s calculations, this is the average distance between Earth and Sun, which means NEOWISE will be only 8 light minutes away from Earth. If the astronomical units are converted into miles, NEOWISE will be about, 64.3 million miles or 103.5 million kilometres away. Moreover, NASA reports also suggest that the icy comet will be shining with a magnitude of 2.2. This means that our space visitors are currently about as bright as the North Star, Polaris. Hence, skywatchers can keep their binoculars and telescopes aside tonight as NEOWISE will be visible very clearly with naked eyes.

Neowise July 23 Location: How to find Neowise tonight?

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to spot Comet NEOWISE after sunset. The bright comet will appear close to the constellation of Ursa Major. More precisely, it will be just below the Big Dipper. However, if stargazers miss the stellar show of the comet tonight, they will be able to watch it live online.

According to the reports of a space portal, the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona will be live streaming more live views of Comet NEOWISE in a webcast. The webcast will begin at 11:30 p.m. EDT which is 3:30 a.m.GMT, on July 24 on YouTube. The live webcast will be hosted by Lowell Observatory director Jeff Hall and senior astronomer Dave Schleicher. Their live discussion will help the viewers in understanding the scientific importance of this 'dirty iceball' and how they can view it.