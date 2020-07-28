NEOWISE July 28 Location: Where To Spot The Bright Comet Tonight? Find Out

Comet NEOWISE has been dazzling Earth's sky since it first began appearing from July 14. Stargazers, Astronomers, Astrophsycisits, Astronomy lovers and Photographers have been incessantly pursuing the course of the comet since its appearance, to be able to spot the celestial light show with naked eyes and also capture it with their cameras. After making its closest approach to the Sun which in scientific terms if called perihelion on July 3, NEOWISE approached towards Earth to put on a breathtaking show every night and in early morning hours. Find out, Comet NEOWISE July 28 Location.

My friend & his wife sat in a field in Wiltshire until 3am to get these stunning photos of Neowise over Stonehenge.



They don't do social media (very wise!) so I asked to share on her behalf as I think they're pretty amazing! 😍 pic.twitter.com/WTxy8I02MI — memento cori (@lukecoring) July 24, 2020

NEOWISE July 28 Location: How to find NEOWISE tonight?

For spotting the naked-eye comet at its very best, a stargazer, will need to get up early or stay up late. NASA reports have claimed that in late July NEOWISE will most visible around 80 minutes before sunrise. However, if the sky is clear a stargazer will be able to see it all night.

The Northern Lights managed to make it down to Grand Bend ON for a pretty nice show last night. Comet NEOWISE is still visible to the naked eye too! pic.twitter.com/8brOelUwli — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 25, 2020

To spot NEOWISE, a skywatcher needs to search for the Big Dipper, also known as The Plough, in the Northern Hemisphere’s sky. Moreover, looking eastwards from an area with low light pollution, on a clear night will increase a stargazers chances of viewing the fading naked-eye comet. According to the reports of a space portal, NEOWISE will be below The Plough and about 10 degrees above the horizon.

Comet Neowise from my village Spituk.

Dedicating it 2 my family 4 all da support I get in my endeavours. Mentioning my family since my kids wr interested in da comet&tagged along only 2 be disappointed as same not clearly visible to naked eyes in a light polluted surroundings. pic.twitter.com/hiOBZZBBFb — Dorje Angchuk (@dorje1974) July 26, 2020

Comet NEOWISE Location: Technique to spot NEOWISE

A popular space portal has suggested to skywatchers who are excited to spot the comet that they should clench their fist held at arm’s length, 10 degrees in width. Hence, in this manner, Comet NEOWISE can be spotted about ‘one fist’ up from the north-east horizon. As the icy comet is on its outbound journey from our solar system, it is getting further away from Earth and soon stargazers will need binoculars to be able to spot it. The bright space rock will be ending its journey as a 'visible to naked eye' comet in early August.

However, every astronomy lover who is planning to go comet hunting tonight must remember that the bright deep-space visitor’s brightness has slightly reduced. This is because Comet NEOWISE is on its outbound journey from our solar system. Given that it is travelling out of the solar system, it implies that the outer space visitors are moving away from the Sun as well. Hence it’s brightness appears to be dwindling each night. This week is every stargazer last opportunity to view the celestial phenomenon. The opportunity to see a comet with naked eyes arrived almost a quarter of a century later with NEOWISE. The last bright comet was Hale-Bopp which had flown by Earth in 1997.