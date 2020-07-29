Neowise July 29 Location: Here Is How You Can Spot The Fading Comet Tonight

Comet NEOWISE has given once in a lifetime opportunity to stargazers, astronomers, astrophysicists, astronomy lovers and Photographers to witness a comet with naked eyes. Hence, it is no wonder that they have been incessantly pursuing the comet's course since its appearance, to be able to see the celestial light show with naked eyes and also capture it with their cameras. According to the reports of a space portal, NEOWISE is travelling at about 40 miles per second which is about 144,000 mph, or 231,000 km/h. Reports also claim that Joe Masiero, who is the deputy principal investigator of the NEOWISE mission, said the comet is moving about twice as fast as the Earth's speed around the sun. Hence, NEOWISE will soon disappear out of vision into deep space. Find out, “ How to find NEOWISE tonight?”

Comet Neowise served with a side of California sunsets 🌠🌌 pic.twitter.com/ABayE3VxJg — Brian 📸 (@b_shootz) July 21, 2020

Read | Humongous meteors & asteroids hit earth & moon system 800 million years ago

NEOWISE July 29 Location: How to find NEOWISE tonight?

To catch a glimpse of the fading Comet NEOWISE tonight, stargazers will either have to get up in the really early or stay up very late. As it is the end of July 2020, as predicted by NASA, NEOWISE has begun to fade as the comet is on its outbound journey from our Solar System. Hence, it is rapidly moving away from the Sun.

Read | Asteroid 2020 OY4 becomes 3rd closest to fly by Earth this year on July 28; Read details

The sure-shot way of catching one of the last glimpses of this fading celestial rock, it to search for perhaps the most famous constellation in the Northern Hemisphere’s sky, if you haven’t guessed it already, it’s The Big Dipper also known as the ladle or The Plough. A skywatcher needs to move away from city light, find a dark spot, and then look eastwards night. If the sky is clear tonight, in the area where the stargazer lives, it will astronomically increase their chances of viewing the comet.

Comet NEOWISE from ISS, July 5th pic.twitter.com/pAbGdtchAc — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 7, 2020

Read | Surat girls discover near-Earth asteroid ‘HLV2514’ which will pass Earth in distant future

What is Comet NEOWISE Time tonight?

In early July, reports on several science portals had indicated that Comet NEOWISE has a visual magnitude between 1 and 2. It is important to remember here, that on the magnitude scale, smaller numbers indicate brighter objects. On one hand stars are pinpoints of light, whereas the light of comets diffuses or spread out.

Read | Japan prepares for asteroid mission Hayabusa2's daring return to earth

Hence, for comets, a magnitude of 1 or 2 is fainter, than it would be for a star of the same magnitude. But, given that Comet NEOWISE is moving away from Sun, which is its only source of light right now, skywatchers can expect it to appear even dimmer as it moves towards deep space. On July 29, NEOWISE will be most visible around 80 minutes before sunrise. If an astronomy enthusiast or space lover plan to got comet hunting tonight, it is best to carry a small telescope or binoculars.