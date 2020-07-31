Neowise July 31 Location: Here Are Simple Tips To Spot The Comet Tonight, Find Out

Comet NEOWISE is on its outbound journey from the solar system, and will soon disappear into cold and dark depths of space. However, there’s still a little bit of time to catch a glimpse of this newly discovered celestial rock, as it blazes across the night sky and teases astronomy lovers and astronomers each night. NASA reports suggest the newly discovered NEOWISE has a nucleus which is about 3 miles in diameter and is composed of dust, rock and frozen gases. NASA Reports also claim that NEOWISE is 4.6 billion years old although its a recent discovery for us. Read on to find out NEOWISE July 31 Location.

What a sight!☄️



Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/vBKyuDbJcZ — TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) July 14, 2020

Read | SpaceX Satellites ruined breathtaking views of Comet NEOWISE, claim skywatchers

NEOWISE July 31 Location: How to find NEOWISE tonight?

Step 1: Know Comet NEOWISE location

Comet NEOWISE is right on the cusp of naked-eye visibility. The comet hunters who haven’t seen it yet are clearly late to the party. But all is not lost as NEOWISE is still visible under the constellation of Coma Berenices. It can be spotted by looking the north-northwest horizon as soon as it gets dark.

The trick is to find search for the Big Dipper constellation. It is an easily recognisable shape of a ladle consisting of seven bright stars. Then the comet hunter can trace a diagonal line down from these stars to the western horizon. And about halfway down that line is the approximate location of Comet NEOWISE this weekend.

Comet NEOWISE from ISS, July 5th pic.twitter.com/pAbGdtchAc — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 7, 2020

Read | NEOWISE comet makes US man's proposal look stunning, netizens say 'you raised the bar'

Step 2: Know Comet NEOWISE Time

Comet Hunters either need to stay up late or rise extremely early to catch the last glimpses of the Comet. NASA reports suggest that NEOWISE will constantly be visible after midnight. It will first appear 90 minutes after sunset. However, the comet is expected to shift its course towards the northeastern night sky as dawn approaches.

Comet #NEOWISE is just spectacular! The last time humans would of seen a sight like this, Stone Henge was a baby at ~500 years old and the Great Pyramids of Giza weren't built fully! The next time we see it will be the year 8,820CE... maybe this is the last time humans see it?! pic.twitter.com/TufQzpFGMd — Cosmic Webb (@Cosmic_Webb) July 16, 2020

Read | Comet NEOWISE: Take a look at some surreal time-lapses of this celestial phenomenon

Step 3: Get away from all the city lights

Light pollution is a big challenge for comet-hunters. City lights lower the contrast between the comet and the darkness, which makes this fading space rock stand-out far less than it should. This clearly suggests that a comet hunter will most, certainly won’t now be able to find Comet NEOWISE with the unaided eye inside city limits. So getting oneself to a decently dark location with a clear view to the north-west is the stargazers best chance to catch the icy comet.

Read | Comet NEOWISE pictures with the aurora-filled sky, STEVE, steal the heart of many

Step 4: Use the averted vision technique

Many science portals suggest that the human eye’s peripheral vision is the most sensitive to brightness, while the centre of the eye is more sensitive to colour. Hence, while observing the comet through binoculars, a comet hunter can apply this trick and look slightly to the left or right of it, and it's tail. Soon their peripheral vision will better detect NEOWISE’s brightness. This technique is called “averted vision.”