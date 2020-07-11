Netizens Share Stunning Visuals Of Comet NEOWISE Gracing The Night Sky

As Comet NEOWISE begins to make its way across the globe, netizens took to Twitter to share stunning images of the comet, fascinated by its visuals that can be easily seen with the naked eye. While most comets can only be seen using large telescopes, Comet NEOWISE raised the expectations of people across the globe after it emerged as a glowing object for skywatchers, easily visible with the naked eye. The third comet to be discovered this year, NEOWISE has been a delight for the earthlings especially after hopes from the two previous comets, ATLAS and SWAN, fizzled out.

Comet Neowise streaking across the night sky above Glastonbury Tor early this morning. A spectacular sight and a very welcome addition to my night photography workshops!

©️ Guy Edwardes Photography#astronomy #neowise #cometneowise #glastonbury #glastonburytor #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/oLR82Z50dx — Guy Edwardes (@guyedwardes) July 11, 2020

Up at 2:30 this morning but worth it to see the best comet I’ve seen since Hale-Bopp in 1997! Comet Neowise easily visible low in NNE to lower left of the bright yellow star Capella. Thanks to the legendary ⁦@DaveEagle45⁩ for tips! ⁦@SimonOKing⁩ to spread the word?!☄️ pic.twitter.com/aDKHnK88gL — Simon Ould (@Sp_Odyssey_dome) July 11, 2020

How to see Comet Neowise in India?

Comet NEOWISE will be visible its closest approach to Earth between July 22 and July 23, when it streaks just over 10 crore kilometres from the Earth. This is when people in India and other parts of the Northern hemisphere will be able to see Comet NEOWISE right after sunset before it disappears for 6,800 years. Luckily, you will able to view the Comet with just your naked eyes if you don’t have a pair of binoculars. As it starts moving through the outer trenches of the solar system in August, the Comet NEOWISE will begin to fade out.

The NEOWISE comet has been an intriguing site for several wanderers of the sky. It was first discovered on March 27, 2020, using a NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) space telescope. After its discovery, it was listed as C/2020 F3 which was located 312 million kilometres (194 million miles) from the sun. At a very faint magnitude of +17, it is considered to be 25,000 times fainter than the faintest star that can be glimpsed with the naked eye.

