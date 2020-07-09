New Species Of Seaweed Threatens Existence Of Protected Coral Reef Near Hawaii

Scientists have warned of seaweed that was spreading rapidly in remote northwestern Hawaiian islands, killing large patches of pristine coral. In a study published in journal Plos One, researchers from the University of Hawaii explained that this newly discovered species of seaweed easily breaks off and tumbles around, eventually settling on corals to block their space and sunlight.

'Highly destructive seaweed'

Heather Spalding, co-author of the study and longtime Hawaii algae researcher, said that it was “highly destructive seaweed” with the potential to grow over the entire reef. Explaining further, she added that there was an urgent need to figure out where its currently growing and what could be done to manage it.

The seaweed was first discovered in 2016 after researchers found it while conducting a routine survey in Pearl and Hermes Atoll. However, during their visit last week, the researchers found that the 20 cm thick seaweed was “covering everything as far as the eye could see". Warning about its dangers, scientists have mentioned that during the dive they found that everything underneath the weed it was dead.

According to reports, this seaweed varies in size and density. After studying its DNA to trace its origin, researchers concluded that it was a new species of red algae and named it Chondria tumulosa. Scientists are also worried that the actual coverage area could be much larger than documented since they couldn't survey many sites during their brief visit.

